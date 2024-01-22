WWE 2K24 is returning with some firepower for this year’s cover athletes. On Monday, 2K announced that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will continue his story on the cover of the latest edition of the game, while the Deluxe Edition will make history, featuring the first female duo with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair gracing the cover. Additionally, Belair is the first woman of color to appear on the cover.

“It’s hard to really put into words how special this is, how unprecedented this is to make history once again as the first woman of color to be on the cover of 2K,” Belair told Uproxx Sports. “It’s an amazing accomplishment. And to be doing it alongside Rhea Ripley is even more special.

“Rhea Ripley and I came in together around the same time at NXT, and I feel like we’re both doing amazing things on the opposite side of the mountain in WWE right now. We’re the forefront of a new generation of women’s wrestling, so to do it alongside Rhea makes it even more special. It’s hard to put into words, like you’re one of the faces of the women’s division, and I remember seeing Becky Lynch on the cover and thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a huge accomplishment.’ Just having my name in the same conversation as hers as being one of the women that have been able to grace this cover is amazing.”

This year’s version celebrates the 40th anniversary of its most prominent premium live event with the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, featuring original artwork celebrating iconic Superstars and Legends, including The Rock, The Undertaker, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and more. Showcase mode will also feature a WrestleMania tilt, putting players in control and playing the iconic moments throughout WrestleMania history.

“I’ve been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story,” Rhodes said in a statement. “As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list and I’m very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life.”

All editions of WWE 2K24 are expected to be released in March.