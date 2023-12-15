The Five Best Video Games Of 2023

2023 was an absolutely incredible year for game releases. In your average year, you might get a handful of games that are agreed upon by the consensus that everyone needs to play. This year, it felt like there were three or four of those per month. So when it came time to decide what the best games were from the past year, this lone selector was suddenly overcome with guilt. Games like Alan Wake 2, Mario Wonder, Sea of Stars, and Final Fantasy 16 all just missed the cut. Any of these could be a Game of the Year contender in your average year, but unfortunately in 2023, they are among the many that did not make the final list. These are, in this lone selector’s opinion, the five best games of 2023, starting with out Game of the Year pick.

GOTY: Street Fighter 6

Deciding the GOTY every year is hard, but this year in particular was difficult with so many worthwhile contenders. With so many games having such a great case it really came down to one factor that separated Street Fighter 6 ahead of everyone else. No game that came out this year has a greater respect for not only its hardcore audience but its casual one as well. There are so many different ways you can play Street Fighter 6 from the Battle Hub, full of arcade machines and created player characters, to the Fighting Ground where those looking to become the best of the best sink the majority of their hours.

The best mode though has to be the World Tour where players undergo a grand quest with their own original Street Fighter character. This mode is a blast. Not only does it let you create an extremely powerful character that is unique to you, but the option to get into a street fight with quite literally any random passerby is a total delight. Hot dog vendor? They want to throw hands. Random old lady on the street? You best know they want the smoke. Not only does this encourage players to fight anyone they see, but it’s a really fun way to grind out the mechanics of the game and get better at Street Fighter 6 naturally. Of course, you can always just force your way through everything, learn nothing about fighting games, and watch credits with a smile on your face.

Street Fighter 6 invites the player to go deeper into its mechanics by choice, not by necessity, and that decision is leading to many players diving deep into a fighting game like they never have before. It’s a wonderful thing, and it’s this decision that allows Street Fighter 6 to earn the title of Game of the Year. See you in the fighting grounds.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man was great. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was more of the same in a good way. So with the sequel there was one big question: How are they going to top or match what they did previously? For Insomniac that was simple — take what worked before, polish it even further, and add in more fun ways to be Spider-Man. There was nothing extremely innovative about Spider-Man this year. Nothing about it felt revolutionary or that it was changing the way we felt about video games, and that’s fine because it didn’t need to be that. Instead, it just gave fans of the first game more of what they wanted with some small improvements here and there.

The glide suit? An incredible addition. The ability to switch between Miles and Peter seamlessly to fulfill quests or use their different powers? Extremely cool and a feature that really only works as well as it does on modern hardware consoles like the PlayStation 5. The plot is another well done superhero tale, and while it doesn’t quite punch you in the gut the way the first two did it leaves you feeling excited for the future of not only this franchise but the future of this universe as a whole. There is so much to build off of here and it’s going to be fun to see what direction Insomniac takes it next.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Ever since the early days of video games, developers have been chasing how to make a game that responds to player decisions the way a Dungeon Master does in Dungeons & Dragons. The idea of a game that looks at the decision a player makes and responds to that decision organically is an exciting one and while Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t do exactly that, it does get close. No game this year gives players the same level of freedom to come up with their own solutions to problems the way Baldur’s Gate 3 does. No other game this year lets the player kill off one of the main plot-relevant characters because they feel that’s what their character would do in the moment, and then reward them for it instead of punishing them. If you can think of it, then Baldur’s Gate 3 will probably let you do it.

It’s that freedom that makes this one of the must-play experiences of the year. Even if you’re not into Dungeons & Dragons, the way everything is formatted creates very little learning curve for the average player so they can spend less time trying to figure out the world’s rules and more time playing around in it. There is a structure for the player to follow, but you’re never required to play entirely within it. If you haven’t yet, be sure to give this one a try and experience the freedom that few games are willing to give.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom