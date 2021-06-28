The story on Cyberpunk 2077 is well told by this point. It was a highly anticipated game that was teased as early as 2012, but a chaotic development process led to a game that was nowhere close to ready at launch. After multiple delays, and a worldwide pandemic, the game was allowed to launch in a state that was very clearly not ready to be played. The glitches were legendary with most of them ranging from funny to extremely frustrating.

However, one ridiculous glitch in a playthrough is a memory forever. Multiple game-breaking bugs throughout the experience are a problem and created massive player frustration. That frustration eventually led to players demanding refunds. When CD Projekt obliged, the game was pulled from PlayStation stores indefinitely. So yeah to say the game was an absolute disaster at launch would be an understatement. It was a colossal failure.

It’s been six months since then and multiple patches have been pushed through. The game is back in the PlayStation store, which has a lot of people asking a simple question. Is the game actually playable now? If you trust the word of CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński, then yes. During a WSE Innovation Day conference, Kiciński stated that the game is playable and at a “satisfying level” for players.

Via VideoGamesChronicle:

“We have reached a satisfying level in this regard,” the CEO said regarding the current stability and performance of the game. “We have also been working on improving the overall quality, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and visual glitches and we will continue to do that,” he said. “Over time, we will also be introducing improvements to the general game systems that players have highlighted.”

With the game finally back on the PlayStation Store, and Microsoft recently announcing that no questions asked refunds will be ending soon, it definitely seems like Sony and Microsoft agree that the game is at a satisfactory level. Of course, what does satisfactory in this context mean? It means that the game is actually playable and probably won’t crash a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. This doesn’t mean that the games are bug-free. What this also means is that, had the developer of the game had time to fix Cyberpunk instead of letting it launch the way it did, the current state of the game is probably what it would have looked like at launch. Use your best judgment when deciding if you want to get back on the Cyberpunk 2077 train.