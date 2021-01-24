‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Has A New Patch With Fixes But Also A New Glitch

Cyberpunk 2077‘s release was fraught with issues, with glitches that have ranged from the hilarious to the infuriating and eventually led to the game being pulled off of the PlayStation Network. Despite years of hype behind it, the game released in a state that many would consider unfinished, which means fixes were dramatically needed.

Since the game’s release, the developers have apologized multiple times and promised to fix many of the more infuriating bugs that exist in the game. With Patch 1.1 releasing they did manage to fix a large variety of the game breaking bugs that were plaguing the game. As of the most recent patch the game is officially more playable. That is unless you come across the new bug they managed to add to the game with this patch, via Kotaku.

Patch 1.1 addresses an issue in the mission “Down on the Street” where Takemura would not call, thereby preventing any progress in the mission. He’ll call now, apparently, but then won’t say a word. Some users say that reloading old saves or creating new save files doesn’t fix it either. There’s at least one apparent workaround. First, try to call Judy before Takemura calls. When he does, hang up the line, then tackle a side job. (The player who reported this workaround tackled a Delamain side-quest.) Wait 24 hours in-game and Takemura should call in—with dialogue and everything—allowing you to progress in “Down on the Street.”

So close! It feels so fitting that even as CD Projekt Red continues to fix their broken game they somehow manage to break it in new ways at the same time. That said, it’s somewhat appreciated that they’re taking the time out to fix their game. Even if there’s no excuse for it releasing in the state it did.

One of the bummers of Cyberpunk being such a broken mess of a game is that many have found it an enjoyable experience when it does manage to work. Who knows, maybe one day the game will be an enjoyable experience and worth playing. As of this moment though, you still can’t buy it digitally if you own a PlayStation and clearly there are still issues with it. They have a long road ahead of them before we can even begin considering a potential redemption story, but they’re trying — it’s just they manage to take a few steps forward and at least one more backward.