When Hideo Kojima broke off from Konami to go form his own company it was a massive story. The legendary Metal Gear Solid director was finally going to be let off the chain to go do whatever he wanted. He’s always been a bit of a wild card in the world of game development, but he’s largely considered a genius when it comes to creating games. Whatever game he was going to release figured to be a must for gamers to check out.

Then he released Death Standing, a game that was largely disliked due to a frustrating gameplay system and often referred to as a walking simulator. The game did not meet the expectations of many fans and it left a lot of people wondering if Kojima needed someone over him to reign in some of his more wild ideas.

Kojima must have heard these criticisms because at Summer Games Fest he released a new teaser. It features Death Stranding protagonist Sam “Porter” Bridges in a scenario similar to many we’ve seen in Metal Gear Solid. With no way to sneak by, Porter does what any Kojima hero would do: He grabbed a box. Except it didn’t go quite the way he wanted to, so he ditched the box and a title saying “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” appeared. Kojima is doubling down on Death Stranding.

The teaser itself is hilarious because it is a direct response to something that a lot of people complained about with Death Stranding. They wanted another Metal Gear Solid game and Death Stranding was anything but that. It’s also just a really funny reference. Watching Sam unable to figure out how to use the box to get around the guards is hilarious, and it’s a great way to announce a follow-up to Death Stranding.

It will be interesting to see what a director’s cut could mean. Nobody that played the game felt like information or gameplay was missing. So what could have possibly been left behind on the cutting room floor? We’ll just have to wait for more information to find out!