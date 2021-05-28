The Inside the NBA crew is getting a fresh set of eyes, at least for a few days. Draymond Green, the outspoken leader of the Golden State Warriors who has always been a breath of fresh air whenever he’s been asked to provide analysis on the NBA, will join Turner’s coverage of the playoffs for a few days.

According to a release, Green’s stint with the TNT crew will run from May 31 to June 2, with cameos occurring on studio shows and The Arena.

Green will join Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson for pregame, halftime and postgame analysis surrounding TNT’s Game 4 doubleheader coverage on Monday, May 31 – Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid vs. Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell vs. Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 9:30 p.m. Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and reporter Stephanie Ready will provide commentary for 76ers/Wizards, with Spero Dedes and Greg Anthony calling the action for Jazz/Grizzlies. Green will join Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Barkley for Tuesday’s studio coverage, while being paired with Johnson, O’Neal and Smith for Wednesday’s shows.

It seems obvious that Green will transition into the studio full-time someday, and although he’s shown signs of aging on the floor, the 31-year-old point forward is still a crucial piece to the Warriors’ puzzle as a playmaker and a defender. Hopefully he gets another stint or two on TV during these playoffs, though, because Green really is one of the best minds in basketball right now.