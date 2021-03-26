While the next generation of consoles hasn’t had many games to rave about, the last great PlayStation 4 exclusive is already getting the movie treatment from a familiar director. Ghost of Tsushima, the critically-acclaimed Sony title that truly pushed the last-gen console to its absolute limits, is reportedly getting a chance at the silver screen.

Deadline first reported that a Tsushima movie is in the works from John Wick director Chad Stahelski. The film, which is set to come from Sony’s PlayStation Productions, was later confirmed by the company in a blog post later on Thursday.

“The idea of translating our game into a new medium is exciting, and we’re intrigued by the possibilities,” wrote Nate Fox, director of Sucker Punch Studios. “We’ve all gone to a movie on opening night when the crowd is so excited that they cheer as the lights go down. It’s a group experience that isn’t replicated anywhere else. To think that we could sit in the theater someday watching Jin Sakai up on the big screen is amazing. We’d all relive his tense transformation into the Ghost from a whole new vantage point.”

The post noted that the cutscene-heavy Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 6.5 million copies since its debut in the fall of 2020, and “roughly half” of players have made it at least halfway through the impressive title. That’s a lot of people who would, at least in theory, be really excited to see the game’s story played out in theaters. And in an industry practically overrun with sequels and franchises, seeing an original game concept adapted into a movie is, well, about as good as it gets when it comes to new ideas in action movies these days.