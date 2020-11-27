Two of the best big men in the NBA will join the FIFA universe. Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, both of whom are known for their love of the beautiful game, will make their way into FIFA 21‘s VOLTA Football game mode in the coming weeks.

Both Antetokounmpo and Embiid will join the game as VOLTA Groundbreakers. This means that they’ll become characters in the game mode on specific dates, and if you are able to beat their teams, you could potentially add them to your VOLTA squad. The news of their additions was announced in a trailer, which also announced that some names from the world of football (Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, France icon Zinedine Zidane) and elsewhere (Dua Lipa, Lewis Hamilton, Patrick Mahomes).

“I’m the best football player and fan in the NBA, so to be able to say that I’m actually in FIFA just proves that,” Embiid said in a statement. “Football has such a huge and loyal following across the globe and to see different elements of major sports leagues come together is something I’m thrilled to be a part of.”

It’ll take a minute for both to enter the FIFA universe — Antetokounmpo, who also had a cameo in the most recent Madden, will be available on Dec. 5, while Embiid won’t come until Dec. 26.