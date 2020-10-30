In the incredibly saturated roguelike genre, Hades stands out by turning death, the most common gameplay penalty of all time, into the only gateway to the richest parts of the story. This puts a fascinating spin on the consequences of failure in video games: when you die, the story advances.

In Hades, you play as the son of Hades, the Greek god of the dead, as you make violent attempts to escape the underworld in order to find a less-chaotic life on Mount Olympus. The operative word in that description is “attempts” because, after each foiled escape, you’re promptly returned to your father’s literal office in hell for both a scolding and a new piece of the narrative puzzle.

And there will be a lot of attempts.

This should sound refreshing to fans of roguelike and Souls-esque games who typically feel an excruciating loss of progress when met with death. Usually, those are the stakes that sell the game. Spelunky, Dead Cells, and Enter the Gungeon are just a few titles that have taken off because of their difficulty level; so with the promise of not only difficulty but also “reward” each time players die, Hades offers an innovative twist that breaks new ground in the roguelike genre.

I love a roguelike on paper but can only take so much heartbreak. Yet, in Hades, when I find myself banging my head against the keyboard after a failed run, I can find some solace knowing that there’s something new to discover right around the corner. For example, an especially difficult boss will crush me for the fourth time in a row but, upon my resurrection, I’ll meet a Greek goddess who will piece together more of my backstory and introduce new means to increase my base stats. Run after run, Hades simultaneously deals out story and new gameplay mechanics to keep the player not only entertained, but motivated to try again.

I don’t think I’m alone in saying that part of why I play games is to escape my own personal day-to-day hell, so I’ve always had a hard time understanding the attraction to punishingly difficult games. Especially when, in some games, like Dark Souls itself, part of the experience is the frustrating movement or combat.

In Hades, not only have they found an innovative way to keep the player engaged between deaths, they also spent a ton of time refining the combat and movement into a buttery smooth, well-paced, and easy to understand system. There’s a small handful of weapons, with a few different moves, and a large variety of enemies that are all exceptionally polished. It’s the perfect pick up and put down game: I’ve gone days without playing and the movement muscle memory instantly returns to me without feeling like I need a couple practice runs in before I try it for “real.” This all sounds like basic game design and something that every developer should strive for, but Hades reminds you what makes the difference between an 8/10 and a 10/10 game when it comes to “feel.”

Roguelikes sink or swim in the gameplay department, but that distinction alone clearly didn’t satiate developer Supergiant Games. In every other department they took a victory lap and they aren’t afraid to show it: in their recent marketing materials for, what ended up being, a front page Reddit AMA, they flaunted that they recorded over 300,000 words of dialogue for the game and boasted that their soundtrack is two and a half hours long, among other things.