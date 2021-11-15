Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Microsoft’s latest game in the Halo franchise is supposed to be the one that changes everything and revolutionizes the series. One way they’re doing that is by making the multiplayer for Infinite a free-to-play model. Players don’t need to own the campaign to play Halo Infinite. They’ll just need a PC or Xbox console.

If that wasn’t enough, Microsoft took it a step further by deciding to drop the free-to-play multiplayer over two weeks before the game is supposed to drop in December. On November 15, the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox, the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite was released to everyone. However, since it’s free-to-play and all progress is going to carry over when the game officially launches in December, players are treating it as the release of the actual game and losing their minds.

Halo Infinite allowed to to download a preinstall…it says its coming TODAY! #HaloInfiniteMP #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/7nxXUxI997 — Latoyah | Sugar Pink Food (@SugarPinkFood) November 15, 2021

HALO INFINITE BETA AHHHHHHHHHH LETS GOOOOOOOOOO IVE BEEN WAITING 10+ YEARS FOR THIS HALO — 😶‍🌫️ (@scietys) November 15, 2021

Infinite immediately became the most viewed game on Twitch shortly after the announcement. It surpassed other recent new releases such as Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield 2042.

Halo Infinite has more views on twitch rn than Battlefield and CoD combined #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/THJfOJrr7f — Captain Texas (@BlychMode) November 15, 2021

As everyone swiftly moved to their PC or Xbox to play the game however they did run into some problems. The servers are getting hit hard and some people trying to get in are discovering a blank blue screen preventing access to the game. So close and yet so far.

halo infinite multiplayer released early, awesome! graphics could use some work tho, this is literally all I see (does this count as 1d graphics?) #HaloInfinite #HaloInfiniteMP @HaloSupport pic.twitter.com/ZVvRwyAftv — gazorpo (@gazorpo) November 15, 2021

Please be patient, Spartans! We're aware of an issue where players are hitting a blue screen upon trying to launch #HaloInfinite. Beta build is working through our systems and should hit your console as an update shortly. We're working as hard as we can to get you in the game. — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 15, 2021

Then there were those of us who weren’t quite as happy about the game being surprise launched. A lot of people like to call out of work so they can play new games. With Halo being a surprise it left a few unlucky people sitting at work waiting for time to pass by so they can go play Infinite.

OMG THE HALO INFINITE BETA HAS LAUNCHED!! WHY AM I AT WORK 😩😩😩 — Scott/P1geon (@P1geon_YT) November 15, 2021

me leaving the office early with “stomach problems” #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/WLb7p2toxR — Jeff Zoldy (@jeffzoldy) November 15, 2021

Yeah, let’s just say this game is a big deal. We’re excited to try it ourselves!