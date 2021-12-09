The way we watch sports is changing. While the large majority of people are still tuning into events like Thursday Night Football through traditional TV broadcasts, there are an increasing number of alternatives to take in sporting events. It’s no secret that more people are moving away from cable subscriptions and are instead choosing streaming services. While many of these same services are beginning to get into the market of offering live sports on their own platforms, most simply offer packages that allow you to stream cable TV channels.

One streaming site that has been doing it differently though has been Twitch. The Amazon-owned streaming platform is best known for being where most people go to watch video games, but over the last few years, Twitch and Amazon Prime Video have been expanding their offerings. One of its most popular categories is “Just Chatting” where streamers won’t actually play a video game, but instead will sit there on stream and have a conversation with their viewers. This catch-all category has allowed many streamers to try and break out from their normal streams and try something new. Now there are streamers who cook, put together PCs, or host podcasts on the platform.

It only made sense that live sports would follow shortly after. Anyone with the Twitch app has likely noticed on Thursdays that they usually get a Twitch notification advertising that evening’s Thursday Night Football game. Twitch and Amazon Prime Video is getting in the live sports market, but it’s doing it the way that only Twitch knows how, through personality-driven content. One of those personalities is NFL analyst and personality Kimmi Chex and when she describes what she does to get ready for a broadcast on Amazon Prime Video it sounds no different than a TV broadcast. At least at first.

“I am a total connoisseur of all NFL.” Chex told Uproxx. “I work here as an in-studio host and analyst at the NFL Network and the NFL media group here in LA. So I eat breathe sleep and NFL games and NFL football. So the prep for me is really just understanding the team’s understanding the matchups and kind of the main storylines as well because as you probably know, if you just look at the last week or two weeks of NFL news every single day, their constant changes and constant things that we have to be monitoring and understanding those impacts and how that plays into the game.”

It feels surreal to be recognized amongst the greats and the ground breakers but proudly I stand here— unapologetically me at every single turn. Thank you to @ForbesUnder30 @NFL @nflnetwork I am endlessly grateful. pic.twitter.com/DZCdqHdyhV — Kimmi (@kimmichex) December 1, 2021

Where everything starts to change for Chex and the Twitch viewer is when the broadcast starts and the game kicks off. A traditional TV broadcast features a play-by-play commentator, a color analyst, and a sideline reporter, presenting the game in an incredibly familiar format, but one that doesn’t offer much in the way of viewer interaction. That’s where Chex and the team over at Twitch look to differentiate themselves . While they still watch the game, talk about it, and discuss it, they’re doing so less from the perspective of providing viewers that traditional experience and instead of one they can interact with. During broadcasts, Chex is reading and interacting with the chat as these games happen, getting direct feedback from viewers. A luxury that TV broadcasts do not have.

“The Twitch format completely throws out and turns everything on its head.” Chex said. “Now you have this instantaneous way to see what your viewers are thinking and questions they’re asking and understand on the fly how you can pivot your way of telling information and covering the game so that the people watching you live can understand it better. So, I think the favorite thing for me this season and working with Twitch, and having our broadcast on there is having that continual conversation not only with my cohosts but with our fans.”

For some people, this new format of watching games can sound a little weird. Why would anyone ever want to be on Twitch watching games with a total stranger? However, for Chex and these viewers, it doesn’t feel like interacting with strangers. It feels more like talking with the same group of people you see every week at your local sports bar. As Chex has been doing the broadcast she’s begun recognizing usernames and that familiarity is exciting for both her and the viewers of the broadcast. It creates a sense of community by bringing a bunch of people together to watch football as fans.