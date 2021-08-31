‘Madden 22’ Is Adding A ‘Campus Legends’ Mode To Superstar KO

Ever since Madden 18, the presence of college football has been a significant part of EA’s Madden series. Anyone that took part in their Face of The Franchise feature would get the opportunity to play out a short college career at a college of their choice, as the star QB. The mode wasn’t super in-depth, it really just amounted to two games of Madden with pre-built characters wearing college football skins, but it was a welcome sight for fans missing out on EA’s former college football series.

That feature did not go away in Madden 22, with players still able to take part in the college football playoff, but the shine of the mode has largely worn off, especially with a new college football game on the way. However, on Tuesday, EA Sports announced that they will be expanding their use of college football in the game. Superstar KO will be adding a limited-time college football legends feature where players will be able to play as up 10 college football teams with actual former players.

The NEW Campus Legends event is now live, ft. 🔟 historic programs to challenge your friends with! 💥 Rivalry Happens Here ➡️ https://t.co/dwNfYLZxIO #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/WKLin2AKAy — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 31, 2021

“Throughout the football season, we deliver new content and enhancements to our Madden players and we’re really excited to bring the fanfare of college football to the millions of players already enjoying Madden NFL 22 to one of our most accessible ways to play in Superstar KO,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS Madden NFL.

The college legends mode will allow players to play as teams such as Florida, Miami, USC, and Texas. However, unlike previous years where the teams were filled with generic names and players, this time it’s going to feature all-time college greats like Vince Young, Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, and Ed Reed. It will also use college rules such as only needing to get one foot in bounds on a catch. While it’s not a full-on college football video game, it’s the closest we’ve had to one since NCAA 14.

One of the benefits of having a mode like Superstar KO is that the developers of Madden can have cool limited-time events like this. However, while this is exciting, it’s still not the college football game that many are likely hoping it will be. This is still a game in Madden’s engine with Madden’s physics. While the names, uniforms, helmets, and everything else look like college football it still isn’t going to feel like college football. Those of us who want that are going to have to wait for the game currently in development.

However, this mode does point to some positive signs. For starters, a lot of this shows the potential for what a new college football game can look like. While everyone involved is a current or former NFL player, it’s still a full roster of actual players. One of the most challenging parts of EA Sports College Football is going to be the roster. Even with NIL rules in effect, college players don’t have a union that EA can work with to get real players in the game. This game is a sign that, even if getting current college players in the game is going to have its challenges, we should be able to use legends at least. Maybe even some teams that we missed out on over the last decade.