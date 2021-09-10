Superheroes have dominated comic books and cartoons for decades, and lately they’ve taken over movies and live TV as well. And the next step seems to be an influx of true comic book video games. The latest to join the ranks of Marvel heroes getting a new game is the popular lone wolf of the X-Men, Wolverine.

Developed by Insomniac, the creators of Ratchet and Clank and Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Wolverine will be coming to PlayStation 5. That news came Thursday thanks to a teaser trailer that didn’t give us too much info, other than we know it’s in development. But it’s hard to not be excited about the chance to play as one of our favorite heroes.

The trailer opens with a bar and all the customers being knocked unconscious. Chairs have been destroyed and folk music is playing in the background. It’s the exact kinda place that Wolverine would hang out at, but he hasn’t quite finished the job. One person is still conscious and they’re trying to get Wolverine with a knife in the back while he’s not looking. The camera pans to his bloody knuckles, he pulls out his claws, and the Marvel logo appears. That’s all we get.

Wolverine has always been the most popular character among the X-Men, so he’s also had the most video games, and they’ve traditionally been hit-or-miss. The challenge with Wolverine has always been his healing powers and general indestructible nature. He’s not an easy character to make players feel like they’re being challenged, but also stays true to his powers, and walking that line is never easy. However, Insomniac’s history with Spider-Man gives a lot of reason for hope that a great Wolverine game can still be made.

There’s a lot of storytelling potential with Wolverine, as we’ve seen through multiple movies, and it’s going to be fun to see some of those stories explored in a video game. However, considering this trailer was a cinematic and it didn’t feature a release date we probably shouldn’t expect this game anytime soon.