Xbox Announced A New System At E3… To Keep Your Beverages Cold

Lost in all the games news at Microsoft’s E3 presentation on Sunday was news of a new system coming this holiday season. But rather than replace the quite new Xbox Series X and Series S, the gaming giant used some of the cooling technology it needs for its next-gen systems to solve a very different cooling problem for gamers.

The Xbox Mini-Fridge was one of the cheekier announcements at the Microsoft/Bethesda presentation, but it still got its own trailer and a holiday 2021 release date. Billed as “a new system that leaves others cold,” the fridge was revealed alongside some gameplay scenes from various titles that initially made it look like a very different kind of announcement.

Xbox and Chill ❄️ The Xbox Mini-Fridge is coming this holiday season | #XboxBethesda​ #XboxandChill pic.twitter.com/thCE031RXs — Xbox (@Xbox) June 13, 2021

Described as the world’s most powerful mini-fridge, the device actually uses some of the Xbox Velocity Architecture that helps keep all the very powerful processors and chips at a reasonable temperature inside a real Xbox.

It’s a very silly product, one that’s doubling down on the joke many gamers have made that the Series X looks a lot like a fridge. Whether a full-size fridge is next will probably depend on how many mini-fridges they manage to sell, but no matter what it’s a really good chance to use the phrase “Xbox and chill” in some marketing materials over the next few months,