Netflix really, really wants subscribers to its brand new Basic with Ads plan. On Thursday, November 3, the same day its first ads subscription option launched on the streaming service, Netflix announced that David Letterman interviewed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a special episode of his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Zelenskyy has been leading his country’s fight against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The fifth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has not been confirmed yet despite this announcement.

The episode will air later this year. It already is later this year, isn’t it? So it’s probably coming very soon. According to The Wrap, Letterman traveled to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to conduct the interview. Earlier this year, both Ben Stiller and Sean Penn visited Ukraine and were subsequently banned from Russia, meaning Letterman could be next on the list.

For the past four seasons of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the former Late Show host does in-depth interviews with global figures. Past guests include Will Smith, Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Kim Kardashian. Cardi B, Malala Yousafzai, and Barack Obama. In the episodes, Letterman conducts interviews both in and outside of a traditional television interview setting.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premiered on Netflix in January 2018. The series has been nominated for four Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

