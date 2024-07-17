A Shocking Number Of People Have Never Even Heard Of Netflix

Netflix is as ubiquitous as Disney, Walmart, and Apple — or so I thought.

According to IndieWire, a recent study of 1,000 adults living in the United States found that four percent of them have “never heard of” Netflix. They’re missing out on so much: Stranger Things! Ripley! Various movies starring The Rock with the word “red” in the title!

57 percent said they currently subscribe to Netflix, down from the 60 percent who did in the prior quarter… Seven percent of the survey respondents said they’ve canceled Netflix within the past three months, which is reasonably steady compared to previous quarters. An eye-opening 14 percent of respondents said they had heard of Netflix but “never subscribed to” it.

Now, to be fair, 1,000 is (to sound like every baseball writer ever) a small sample size. But that makes it even more surprising that four percent of the 1,000 respondents — or 40 people — are totally unaware of Netflix. It’s like offering someone a Coca-Cola, and they respond, “What’s that?”

Then again, “only” 95 percent of Americans use the internet, so maybe this study just so happened to talk to the same five percent of folks who are offline. They’re probably living happy and fulfilling lives, not watching Hillbilly Elegy.

(Via IndieWire)