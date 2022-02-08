Patrick Wilson is a man of many talents—foremost among them is his seeming ability to just roll with sh*t. And yes, we do mean that literally. When randomly asked about the worst thing he’s ever put in his mouth, the Moonfall star had no qualms about admitting that he has probably consumed his fair share of dog feces over the years, as Celebretainment reports.

“I’m sure, in my quest to clean up dog crap, then I have licked the bag to open the bag and then it’s on my hand and I have dog shit in there, too,” Wilson replied, in what seemed to be far too detailed a response to be completely off the cuff. But the dog daddy seems to be OK with it. “It is what it is!,” he says.

Gross things are no match for the man who played Nite Owl in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen (2009). In an interview with Empire Magazine, when asked about the worst smell in the world (leave Wilson alone, people!), the Emmy-nominated actor replied that, “You’re talking to a guy that spends a good portion of the week cleaning up dog sh*t in his yard. But I’m sort of immune to that now. Vomit in a dirty bar bathroom perhaps? I’ll hurl just thinking about it.”

Patrick Wilson: Movie star, Broadway actor, vomit hater, dog poop aficionado. Is there anything this man can’t do?

