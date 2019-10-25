How Does Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’ Hold Up In Light Of The HBO Series?

Now that’s we’re all deeply entrenched in a violent “who’s better?” war between Marvel movies and ’70s New Hollywood lions, it can be easy to lose sight of how our modern-day comic-book adapters occasionally resemble the tortured cinematic auteurs of yesteryear. Take Damon Lindelof, the maestro of HBO’s stunning new self-described “remix” of the classic ’80s graphic novel, Watchmen.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Lindelof goes to near-comic lengths to emphasize that he did not enjoy the process of making this television show. He points out that it was offered to him three times before he finally set aside his misgivings, including the extremely vocal non-blessings of the book’s writer, Alan Moore, who currently does not control the rights to his own work. Lindelof even suggests that Moore — a Gandalf-looking British man who supposedly practices magic — has put a curse on him, which Lindelof insists that he deserves!

“I did not enjoy any of this,” Lindelof sighs. “That’s the price that I paid. Psychological professionals would probably suggest that I emotionally created the curse as a way of creating balance for the immorality.”

Before Lindelof self-flagellated with hypothetical magic, he contrasted himself with another Watchmen adapter, Zack Snyder, who directed the 2009 film version. “When Zack was making Watchmen — and I only know this because I watched the DVDs — I was like, ‘This guy is having the time of his life!’” he marveled.

Perhaps Lindelof was complimenting Snyder for his in-the-moment appreciation for having the opportunity to interpret one of the most beloved comic-book of all-time. Or maybe he was throwing some subtle shade, implying that Snyder did not fully appreciate the ethical quandaries of making Watchmen without the consent of one of its creators. But the end result was that it made me want to revisit Snyder’s Watchmen film.

Like many people who read and loved the graphic novel, I saw Watchmen upon its release in 2009. And my lasting impression was mostly negative, though I also couldn’t remember much of it. This might be too much information but it’s pertinent to my original Watchmen experience: I got stoned with my friend Andy before the screening. And when I say stoned, I mean extreeeemely stoned. So stoned that my friend and I initially went to the wrong theater. And then — this part I had completely forgotten until Andy reminded me this week — once we arrived at the right theater and promptly inhaled all manner of popcorn and candy, we both fell asleep within the first 30 minutes. So I guess I hadn’t really seen Watchmen after all.

Now that I have actually watched Watchmen, completely sober and without falling into a semi-coma, I can say that it is a movie that I actually sort of admire. And what I admire about it seems to stem from Snyder’s all-encompassing love for adapting this material, which compelled him to make the most violent, alienating, all-around unpleasant and — given its 163-minute theatrical cut, later expanded to an 187-minute “ultimate cut” preferred by Snyder — unapologetically epic superhero film. Even Joker, which feels like a close cousin to this Watchmen, doesn’t go quite as far as Watchmen, which includes a nuclear holocaust; various acts of limbs and skulls being split open with sharp blades; a truly off-putting sex scene set aboard a flying mechanical owl; and, most infamously, a full-frontal, cancer-causing, and larger-than-life blue penis thrust into center-stage in several scenes. Only a guy passionately in love with his own movie would dare go so overboard with this much bombastic wang.

Of all the charges one could make against Zack Snyder, you can’t accuse of him lacking moxie, at least not in the case of Watchmen. But admiring the chutzpah of this movie isn’t quite the same thing as enjoying it, or believing that it ever justifies its existence.

The road to Snyder’s Watchmen was long and fraught. The book was originally optioned in 1986 soon after it premiered in 12-part serial form. In the ’90s, Terry Gilliam was attached to the project for years — he even managed to attract Arnold Schwarzenegger as a potential Dr. Manhattan — before the famously Quixotic director threw up his hands and declared the book unfilmable. (He thought instead that it should be a miniseries.)