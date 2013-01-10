Klaus Kinski's daughter says he raped her for 14 years, starting when she was 5

Klaus Kinski was a Polish-born German actor best known for being the leading man in five or six Werner Herzog films in the seventies and eighties. He was famous as a bit player in the US, playing a supporting role in Doctor Zhivago, and eventually even got offered a part in Raiders of the Lost Ark, which he turned down, saying in his book Kinski Uncut “as much as I’d like to do a movie with Spielberg, the script is as moronically sh*tty as so many other flicks of this ilk.” He was also so crazy that Werner Herzog eventually made a documentary about their relationship, called My Best Fiend in 1999 (Kinski died in ’91).
Now Kinski’s daughter Pola has alleged in an autobiography and an interview with a German newspaper that her father raped and abused her for 14 years, beginning when she was just five. Yeesh, you wonder why Herzog can work with wild personalities like Nic Cage and Val Kilmer without batting an eye, this is why.
“He ignored everything, including that I tried to defend myself and said ‘I don’t want to,’ Pola Kinski says in the interview which hits newsstands on Thursday, according to Germany’s The Local newspaper.
Now 60, she claims that her father would often rape her and then assuage his guilt by plying her with expensive gifts after she moved out of the home of her mother, singer Gislinde Kuhlbeck, Kinski’s first wife, shortly after their divorce in 1955. [NYDailyNews]
In a new autobiography published in Germany entitled Kindermund – which can be roughly translated as Out of the Mouths of Babes – Pola Kinski, now 60, details the abuse she said she suffered at his hands
She said he was violently abusive towards her, throwing her against the wall and raping her and then compensating by showering her with expensive gifts. He saw her as “his little sex object, bedded on a silk cushion,” Pola Kinski said. “I didn’t want to, but he didn’t care. He just took whatever he wanted.”
Pola Kinski – like her half-siblings Nastassja and Nikolai Kinski – is also known for her acting work, having appeared in several German TV movies, as well as on stage. A mother of three, she is now retired.
“I can’t hear it anymore: ‘Your father! Great! A genius! I always liked him,” she said. “The idolization has only gotten worse since his death.” [THR]
Excuse me one second…
Okay, I’m back. Man, that’s awful. I also absolutely hate that every celebrity or psuedo-celebrity can’t publish a book nowadays without concurrent revelations of past drug addictions and tales of childhood abuse. It dulls the public’s reaction to something that’s pretty horrible. Not that they should cover it up, it’s just terrible that it’s become almost standard practice.
Not for nothing, Klaus Kinski was also quoted as once saying:
“As soon as I f*ck a girl or she’s sucked me off, I want to leave her immediately. If one sucks me over for so long that I let her sleep with me and she wants to cuddle up to me, I kick her away.”
Still… sweet guy though, loved his dog, always paid his taxes, etc… Sheesh.
On a lighter note, here’s a Kinski anecdote from Ebert:
Jack Lemmon told me that he was in line at Ace Hardware in Beverly Hills, and the sales clerk kept looking past him. “I may not be the biggest star in the world” he said, “but, jeez, usually when I stand in line, the clerk will notice me. I turned around, and there was Klaus Kinski with an ax.”
Me, I’m not a Kinski historian, all I know is what I read, and that “Klaus Skinski” would be a great name for a German porn star.
[banner image via Tumblr]
In retrospect, I really shouldn’t have had tomato juice for breakfast this morning.
Do you think Klaus’s childhood friends called him “Klaus Kinky”?
Yeah, I know “kinky” in German is pervers, but let me have my little joke!
Thank you for being a quicker horrible person than me.
More like Klaus Kinkski, amirite?
Oh … Oh, that’s terrible. Backspace. BACKSPACE.
Too soon, Klaus.
Come on man, its German Porn could anything beat Klaus Stinkski?
I would like to thank him for being such a terrible father, otherwise Nastassja might have kept her clothes on instead of making Cat People, and I’d still be wondering what my penis was for.
I’m listening to the frotcast right now and I have two things to say;
1) Vince, stop with the Jurassic Park theme. Every time you hum/play it, it’s in my head for the next twenty four hours. Damn you.
2) As far as hearing someone wiping next to you. You don’t necessarily hear them wipe, but you should absolutely be able to hear them pull the paper off the roll. I’ve yet to encounter a public restroom where the toilet roll doesn’t make a significant amount of noise.
Frot on.
Kinski also claimed in his autobiography All I Need Is Love/Kinski Uncut that he slept with his sister during WWII. And molested Nastassja. He was a monster on and off the screen.
Well good thing she waited until he was dead to bring this out. Can we dig him up and put his corpse on trial? I think I just came up with Werner Herzog’s newest movie.
silly,tender,sensitive rape joke
I like the anecdote from the set of Fitzcarraldo Herzog tells where, after a few weeks of filming, a group of the native extras approached him with a completely sincere offer to have Kinski murdered. He turned them down explaining that he actually still needed Kinski in order to complete the film…I choose to believe this was his ONLY reason.
The question everyone wants to know — Is she hot?
I refuse to make any judgements until that question is answered.
“Out of the Mouths of Babes?” More like “Into the Mouths of Babes,” amirite? Guys? Hello?
I’ll see myself out.
We should be congratulating Klaus for making it to death without being busted for his shitty behavior. I mean, isn’t that everyone’s goal in life?
Maverick just kind of faded away after leaving the Navy.
Those who knew him said he never quite got over Goose’s death.
“To heer dis noos about my fraynd Klows ees devastayteeng. I cannot beeleve eet. Hees dawter’s aykusations are an exaymple of za cold eendeeference uff nature. She ees as black aynd animalistic as za common chicken. A true poet must make luff vit vhatever show heem za truth. She must understand zis.
Slow clap
Beverly Hills Ace Hardware sounds like the place to be. And Jack Lemmon must have been great to hang around with listening to anectdotes over a drink. Cardigan sweater, sensible khakis, nice but well worn loafers….sigh.
This is unutterably fucked up and utterly believable (which obviously doesn’t mean it’s true, but clearly he gave her some reason to hate him).
He acted like a monstrous freak, so nobody looked deeper. It’s like Jimmy Savile all over again.
Here’s a more appropriate banner image:
[media-cache-ec4.pinterest.com]
My Best Fiend is actually a pretty good band.
Between this dude and Jimmy Savile, can we please start just throwing dudes who look EXACTLY LIKE EVIL CHILD MOLESTERS in jail for being child molesters? Theyre fucking hiding in plain sight for christs sake.
Why am I not in the least surprised? (Well, there’s an answer for that.)
Years ago, I saw a clip from the Cannes Film Festival. Klaus Kinski and Anthony Quinn were standing on a dais outdoors, behind Nastasia Kinski, who was the young star of the moment. Each man was seemingly sexually enthralled by the then still very young girl. Tony was marginally worse, but only before factoring in the incest angle.
There was no doubt in my mind at the time, given Nastasia’s hyper-sexuality at a such a young age, that he had abused her repeatedly. His mein strongly suggested an attitude of OWNERSHIP, which was repellent on too many counts to enumerate.
Still, for all that, Tony damn near tied him for creepiness. Hard to do, especially since I otherwise adore Quinn, but he was as unselfconsciously over-the-top there, as he was as Zorba.
I should have made it more obvious that the entire third paragraph concerns Klaus.