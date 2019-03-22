Frotcast 406: Triple Frot-Tier: With Joey Devine And Zach Johnston

Click to download here.

It’s that time of the week again where Vince and I regale you with our wit and charm regarding everything from film to anatomy. That’s right, it’s time for you weekly dose of potent, high octane, 99% pure, uncut Frottage. This week, we have Joey Devine of the NBA podcast Roundball Rock gracing the frotquarters as well as UPROXX’s own Zach Johnston. We discuss a wide array of topics, starting with Shane Dawson’s vehement denial that he had sex with his cat, to the recent This American Life in which Jon Ronson gets the skinny on the true origin story of Alex Jones, who told everyone in high school that he was the devil. Then we discuss the thing that literally everyone comes to the Frotcast to listen to… movies. Specifically, we talk the new Netflix film Triple Frontier starring Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. And finally, Matt Lieb (me) bring back Royalty Freestyle. Not that it ever left, but Vince and I have sworn to get back into the swing of doing it every episode. You do not wanna miss this one. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

