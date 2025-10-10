Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard , and others are back, reprising their roles from the first film, while Seinfeld and Jurassic Park icon Wayne Knight is among the additions to the cast this time around.

Film adaptations of video games can be hit or miss, but the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie from 2023 was a massive financial success , earning just under $300 million against a budget of a mere $20 million. Well, there’s more source material with the game series and money truly does talk, so a sequel is on its way.

Plot

An official description reads:

“One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.”

In a recent interview, Matthew Lillard said of the movie, “I think the storytelling’s been amped up a lot. […] I do think that the movie learned first time around, I think Scott, as a primary storyteller, listened to the audience. [It’s] what he does best. He knows that community so well. And I think that he’s responded with a script that… maybe it has more jump scares. Maybe it’s a little more action-packed. I don’t know. I’m not here to say ‘yes it is’ or ‘no it’s not.’ But I do think the fans are gonna love this next movie, and I think that they’re gonna be really excited come December.”

Cast

The movie stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Theodus Crane, Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, and Wayne Knight.

Jason Blum, co-founder of production company Blumhouse Productions, said in an interview of the film, “Scott [Cawthon] has just been an extraordinary partner, for me, through making these movies. [Director Emma Tammi], Matthew, and the cast is back but I’m working now with a Scott who’s been through the process, so he’s really got a magic superpower and he stays very, very close to these movies. He’s kind of the guiding light for these movies and the reason that fans respond to the movies the way that they do is because Scott’s involved in every aspect of them and I’m very grateful to him for that.”