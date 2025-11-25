Now that fans have had time to digest what happened, it’s time to start looking forward to the fourth season. Fortunately, it’s not far away now, so check out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

HBO’s Industry had quite the third-season finale in 2024: The episode prompted Uproxx’s Jason Tabrys to proclaim the drama “ just became TV’s best show .” He’s not the only one who feels that way, as the season earned the show a Best Drama series nomination at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards earlier this year.

Plot

The financial thriller follows the exploits of employees of Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious London investment bank. The logline for the fourth season reads, “At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.”

Co-creator Mickey Down told GQ when asked if he wants the show “to have a foot in the US moving forward”:

Who knows? Who knows? It’s very hard to answer that. I mean, without giving it too much away. It’s an American-effected show because we grew up watching those shows and obviously it follows several American characters. There is something about London and, especially in the last season, our exploration of London, and in particular London high society, which I think is unique to this show and I would hate to lose. And I think there are other shows that have done similar things in the US, but there is nothing in the UK which feels real and authentic and is actually giving you a sort of a firsthand, I would say, insight into that world. And I think that’s probably what you do for season four.

In a recent i-d interview, Myha’la said of the new season, “You can just expect what you would expect from Industry, but every year [showrunners] Mickey and Konrad [Kay] somehow manage to elevate their writing. I’m really proud of this season, it’s really strong.”

Cast

Returning cast members include Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche. Joining for the new season are Kal Penn, Charlie Heaton, Claire Forlani, Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, and Amy James-Kelly.

Myha’la told i-d of what it was like filming without departing cast member Harry Lawtey: