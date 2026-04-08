“The Black List” is well known among film buffs, but for those who aren’t familiar, it’s an annual survey that aims to determine the most-liked screenplays that have yet to be made into movies. In 2024, screenwriter Travis Braun made some history when One Night Only was the most-mentioned film on the list, as he was the first writer to ever top the list in consecutive years (his Bad Boy led the 2023 list).

Well, the film is no longer eligible for The Black List, as it was announced last summer that gears were officially turning on the project, with a couple of young stars set to lead the film.

Ahead of the movie’s debut, keep reading for everything you need to know.