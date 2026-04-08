“The Black List” is well known among film buffs, but for those who aren’t familiar, it’s an annual survey that aims to determine the most-liked screenplays that have yet to be made into movies. In 2024, screenwriter Travis Braun made some history when One Night Only was the most-mentioned film on the list, as he was the first writer to ever top the list in consecutive years (his Bad Boy led the 2023 list).
Well, the film is no longer eligible for The Black List, as it was announced last summer that gears were officially turning on the project, with a couple of young stars set to lead the film.
Ahead of the movie’s debut, keep reading for everything you need to know.
Plot
The film’s synopsis as included in the 2024 Black List reads, “Two strangers scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal.” However, the movie is actually based on a version of the script that was re-written by Will Gluck (known for films like Easy A and Anyone But You) and it’s not clear to what extent the film has been changed from its original vision.
Star Callum Turner was tight-lipped about the film in a 2025 interview with The Wrap, but he did say “it’s really, really, really funny.”
Cast
The movie stars Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner in the lead roles alongside Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ziwe, Este Haim, Molly Ringwald, and LeVar Burton.
Release Date
The film is reportedly set to premiere in theaters on August 7, though an official release date has yet to be announced.
Trailer
There is not yet a trailer for One Night Only.