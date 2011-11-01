Angry Birds Store to Open In China, Franchise to Jump Shark

11.01.11

This is how you know a game about flinging avians at buildings has completely taken over pop culture: in order to stop people from ripping them off, Rovio is actually opening an honest-to-God Angry Birds brick-and-mortar toy store. Apparently, the game is even bigger in China than it is over here, and as a result, the Chinese are doing what they do best — crappy bootlegged merchandise.

So Rovio has decided if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. The store will sell official merchandise, but steal ideas for T-shirts and plushies from the bootleggers. This apparently has the bootleggers very, very upset: they’re currently setting up a slingshot and getting ready to fling themselves at the Rovio store. No word on whether one of them will split into three when you tap a screen.

Meanwhile, in your local coffeehouse…

