Between bursts of gunfire and the fog of war in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is something moving and beautiful, though you shouldn’t expect to know exactly what it is. It might sound like a violin, or maybe some modified vocals. It’s hard to tell.

Sarah Schachner, who composed the game’s soundtrack with a library of strings and voices, just might be the only person who knows what exactly makes up the layered sounds of the game’s music. At times, not even people working on the game itself knew what they were hearing.

“Oftentimes whatever we thought it was was something that she had bent into something completely different,” Stephen Miller, audio director at Infinity Ward, told Uproxx before the game’s release. “It had been a vocal that sounded like strings. It’s just absolutely amazing. It made for some amusing times going through and trying to figure out what it is that she’s done.”

AAA video games are advertised with haunting pop covers and rock music these days, but action shooters like Call of Duty rely on soundtracks featuring strings and much more traditional instruments. For Schachner, who also composed the score for Anthem, the makings of a video game soundtrack often come from unpredictable places. You could argue the star of Modern Warfare, for example, is a kobyz, a two-stringed ancient Kazakh instrument made of horsehair and stretched goat hide.

“That has this very raw sound and a lot of emotion to it, a lot of grit to it. So it’s kind of a like a character in this score,” Schachner said. “Its used in a lot of different places and it’s processed and pitched down and used in some spots. That became a pretty big voice for the score.”

In some ways, Modern Warfare is a return to the gameplay that brought fans to the Call of Duty series in the first place. But when it came time to choose a composer for the project, there was no searching necessary. The team wanted something different and, for Miller, Schachner’s abilities were obvious from her earlier work with the Infinity Ward team.