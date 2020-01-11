‘Call Of Duty’ League’s Journey Begins With ‘The Campaign’ Web Series

Call of Duty League is coming, and now we have an inside look at one of the teams mounting an offensive in the Esports arena. On Friday, the league launched a YouTube series called “The Campaign,” which chronicles the Chicago Huntsmen, a franchise in Call of Duty League.

The series follows the Huntsmen, one of a dozen teams located in 11 cities and four countries around the world that serve as hubs for teams that will compete in the COD League. Hector Rodriguez, part owner of the Huntsmen, will serve as a central figure of the Huntsmen and will feature prominently in the videos, which will roll out over a series of weeks.

“We can’t wait for fans to tune-in for ‘The Campaign’ and get to know the Chicago Huntsmen better. We have amazing stories to tell on our journey to becoming the best team in the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season,” Rodriguez said. “We look forward to sharing with the world how we built a new team from the ground up – with two of the best competitors in the business – and what it takes to be a Call of Duty Champion.”

Subsequent episodes will drop online on January 10, 13, 17, 20 and 26, and the league officially kicks off on January 24.