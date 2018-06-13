The Funniest Reactions To E3 2018 So Far

#Twitter Reactions #Nintendo #E3 #Twitter #Video Games
06.13.18 3 hours ago

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is back for another year, with video game companies presenting their new wares starting last weekend and ending this Thursday. We’ve already seen the new Halo game (Halo Infinite), the new Fallout game (Fallout 76), and the line-up of (almost) everyone in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We’ve also summarized Sony’s packed presentation. But we haven’t rounded up the funniest reactions to E3 2018 until now. Below are some of our favorite tweets about the first half of this year’s offerings.

Many of the jokes were about the Nintendo presentation, which included the announcement of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the statement, “Everyone is here!” Well, not everyone

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Nintendo#E3#Twitter#Video Games
TAGSE3E3 2018NintendoSuper Smash Bros.Twittertwitter reactionstwitter reactsvideo games

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP