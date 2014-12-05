Here Are The 20 Essential PSOne Classics To Play In Honor Of Playstation’s 20th Birthday

Want to check out/re-experience some vintage Playstation games, but don’t want to mess with old finicky hardware? Well, over the past few years Sony has been quietly releasing a steady stream of PSOne Classic titles, which you can download and play on your PS3, PSP or Vita (for some reason they can’t be played on the PS4 yet). Sony has yet to re-release every major PS1 game, but they’ve hit a good percentage of them, so here’s a list of PSOne Classics you can and should play in celebration of the Playstation’s b-day…
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Playstation wasn’t that big on 2D stuff, and yet it still played host of the ultimate 2D Castlevania title. If you’ve ever enjoyed a “Metroidvania” game, you need to familiarize yourself with Symphony of the Night.
Final Fantasy VII
Come on now, this list just wouldn’t have been complete without Final Fantasy VII, now would it? Honestly the game is a little clunky compared some later Playstation Final Fantasies, but this game is still worth checking out, if only for historical curiosity purposes.
Final Fantasy IX
Now this right here is my Playstation Final Fantasy jam – hell, it might be my favorite Final Fantasy ever. With beautiful art and rock-solid gameplay that hearkens back to 8 and 16-bit RPGs, Final Fantasy IX is a fantastic nostalgia bomb.
Herc’s Adventures
Okay, this one’s a bit under the radar – published by LucasArts, Herc’s Adventures is basically a 32-bit remake of Zombies Ate My Neighbors except with a cartoony Greek theme. Oh, and it’s pretty damn funny too, featuring voices acting from some of the top names in the game, including Homer Simpson himself, Dan Castellaneta.
Jumping Flash!
Jumping Flash is one of those weird 3D platformers that predates Mario 64, but unlike most early 3D platformers this one still holds up. The game and its weird aesthetics take getting used to, but once you do Jumping Flash is some solid, simple fun.
Suikoden
The RPG most people went to after finishing Final Fantasy VII. Suikoden didn’t really push the Playstation hardware, but it was a good, solidly written old-school RPG with a crazy-huge selection of available party members.
I used to play Intelligent Qube for hours on end.
More forgotten now than essential, it did have a weird, anxious subtext for a puzzle game.
Intelligent cube was crazy fun. I haven’t looked in the Playstation store, but I’d gladly throw down 5 or 10 bucks for that again.
I have an old modded PS1 that allows burned games to be played. It’s been in my closet for the better part of a decade. May break it out this weekend to celebrate it’s birthday.
NBA Live 99 was a mainstay in my first apartment until some asshole stole it during a party one night.
Symphony of the Night holds up amazingly well. I adore that game.
All those GBA and DS games later, it’s still the best Metroid-ey Castlevania.
I have a soft spot for Circle of the Moon (my first gba game), but I’ll go to the bat and say Order Of Ecclesia is the best one of the Metoid/Style vania’s (though SotN is still good).
I haven’t played every Metroidvania game, but of the ones I have, nothing has matched that shock and awe of the Alucard Shield + Shield Combo.
The fact that the old Tony Hawk games have kind of been lost to history is a total shame because nobody didn’t love those games.
Annnnnnnnnnd now I need to go play twisted metal 2
Needs more Brave Fencer Musashi!
Sadly it’s not on PSOne Classics yet.
I wish it was!
Along with Bushido Blade.
The first three Tekken games seem strangely omitted. As is Abe’s Oddysee. I don’t know if it’s “essential,” but I’d also recommend Spider-Man.
Gameday 97 by 989 Sports – I spent many an afternoon dismantling my roommates with the Cardinals
The 989 sports games were really starting to come on with the late PS1 and into the PS2. I liked Gameday better than Madden in most incarnations, and their hockey franchise caught up to EA’s NHL series pretty quickly as well. Never played the baseball or basketball ones, but heard those were pretty good too. It’s a shame EA got scared and locked down the NFL rights.
There was a PS3 kinda remaster. I never played it, but the reviews weren’t the best saying the controls weren’t as good. A shame really, I played the hell out of Tony Hawk 2.
um jammer lammy over parappa the rapper 11 times out of 10.
LOOKUPINTHESKY GIVEITALLYOUGOT NEVERGIVEITUP SOLDIER!!
[www.youtube.com]
I came into this thread assuming I was going to have to call you out on not including Tomba.
Ditto
I’ll always include Tomba.
Why would I need PSOne Classic? I have my old Sony TV next to my chair and a Playstation that has been on since I started playing FFVII 2 weeks ago
Man, it’s crazy to think just how far Square (well, Square Enix) has fallen. Over a quarter of the games on here are from them and they could have more (I would have added FF Tactics to the list too).
Also a big +1 to Herc’s adventures.
well when you waste an entire console generation on your FF directors fantasy waifu you lose a little bit of steam, I really miss old Square and wish they would return.
Haven’t seen anyone mention it in any of these 20th anniversary lists, but I really loved Colony Wars. That’s one of the more sleeper-y series that I keep hoping will get some kind of reboot eventually, especially now that space shooters are coming back into vogue a little bit. I guess that’s not happening on consoles, though.
Colony Wars was a beautiful game as well. If I remember correctly. And there was even a star trek game that used the same engine that came out as well.
I liked a lot of the RPGs on here, but one that wasn’t there that I loved the hell out of was Legend of Dragoon. The additions system with attacks was a pretty fun concept at the time, and changed up the battle sequences enough from the traditional FF style to keep it interesting. Granted some of the higher level ones were a pain, it was still fun. I think I’m going to have to dig out the old PS and play some of these this weekend.
Loved Legend of Dragoon. Was gonna bring it up as an omission.
But to dispute the other RPG’s he listed, FF9 over FFVIII is just wrong.
Legend of Dragoon was on the list originally, but then I realized I actually had 21 and I reluctantly cut it.
IX over VIII is not wrong, that game had such a broken battle system, Dragoon should be on here.
Tomba and Klonoa are great, great games. Another game I would go to bat for is the original Spyro: The Dragon.
and if you had a modded PS1, Gundam Generations or Gundam Generations Zero.
They did. Tony Hawk HD. It’s a collection of levels from teh first couple games without all teh extra bits and pieces. it’s very much like THPS3.
Where’s Gex? Gotta love a wisecracking gecko addicted to television.
Gex was too cool for school
“Driver” was a whole ton of fun. Except for that psycho final mission where you’re saving the president (or whomever it was). The difficulty seemed to increase tenfold. I finally had to throw in some cheats.
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
Spyro the Dragon
Tony Hawk 1 & 2
Tekken
Syphon Filter
Driver
Mega Man Legends
Not to sound like a huge NERD, but Suikoden II > Suikoden I by a LONNNNG distance. Suikoden I is horribly outdated, while II improves on 1 in every which way (gameplay, story, art, etc)
unfortunately Suikoden 2 ain’t a Psone classic yet
Where is X-com you animal?
Wasted many, many hours on Hot Shots Golf.
FF7 should be made into a live action TV show. Preferably on HBO. Sure it’d be super expensive, but ridiculously popular. The fan base is already massive.
No Medievil? I am disappoint.
I just gonna pretend Crash Team Racing was so obvious of a choice it was left off the list
Cool Boarders anyone? Nah? Ight.
I know I’m in the minority here, but I loved me some Nightmare Creatures and really wish it would show up on the PS Store.
I concur witht this statement.
No love for Lunar:SSSC or Lunar:EBC. I am disappoint.
I was huge fan of the Die hard trilogy. 3 games in one. A shooter, a driving game and a 3rd person shooter. I also loved Playing star wars masters of the teras kasi just because of the being able to block lightsabres and the John Williams score
I always liked Triple Play 97 or 98. Still the best pregame intros Ive seen, RE 1 1st game I played on PS EVER and on a rented PS at that, Die Hard Trilogy was fun, and Ive always been loyal to the Nuclear Strike Desert Strike games.
So here are the best games ever on PlayStation: Jet Moto, Twisted Metal, Resident Evil Director’s Cut, Clock Tower, Cool Boarders 2, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.
Any of the “Wipeout” games on PS1. Love all that mid to late 90’s electronica. Ace Combat 2 and the first 4 Need For Speed games got plenty of playtime in my room back in the day.
All these games had great soundtracks, and I still listen to the music to this day.
While your all diggin up the POS 1 I’m dustin’ off the 64 with bond action 4 players on a 40 in Mitsubishi tube TV.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
Resident Evil > RE2
chrono cross was disappointing? this is news to me
There is a subset of whiny Internet nerds that don’t like it. I’m not one of them.
There was a thing where they let today’s teens mess around with the NES, and hilarity ensued. I want to see one where these little millennial sumbitches have to wait for PS1 games to load.
Exactly. Gran Turismo 2 was an addiction waiting to happen. Awesome game.
Where the fuck are those cheesy Smackdown games?
Also, Silent Hill is such a hard fucking game to play on the computer. I’m still stuck running around trying to get to the school.
I wouldn’t mind some uproxx reviews of the Resident Evil games, honestly.