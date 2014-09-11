Here’s The First Gory Gameplay Trailer For ‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’

#Video Games
09.11.14 4 years ago

Capcom has slowly been releasing Resident Evil: Revelations 2 information and screenshots over the past couple weeks, but thus far we haven’t actually got to see the game in action. Well, that changes now, with the release of the first Resident Evil: Revelations 2 gameplay trailer.

Capcom really seems to going back to Resident Evil’s roots with this one — this trailer is creepy, grimy and awash in the red stuff. Check it out below…

This obviously isn’t being made with the budget of a main, numbered Resident Evil game, but it it’s looking pleasingly gritty. What do you folks think?

Via Destructoid

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSRESIDENT EVILResident Evil: RevelationsResident Evil: Revelations 2video games

