Here’s The First Gory Gameplay Trailer For ‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’

Capcom has slowly been releasing Resident Evil: Revelations 2 information and screenshots over the past couple weeks, but thus far we haven’t actually got to see the game in action. Well, that changes now, with the release of the first Resident Evil: Revelations 2 gameplay trailer.
Capcom really seems to going back to Resident Evil’s roots with this one — this trailer is creepy, grimy and awash in the red stuff. Check it out below…
This obviously isn’t being made with the budget of a main, numbered Resident Evil game, but it it’s looking pleasingly gritty. What do you folks think?
Via Destructoid
I’m legitimately super excited for this game. Not only did I LOVE the first Revelations, this one stars Claire, who hasn’t starred in a Resi game for far too long. It seems the “core” numbered series has now passed the point of no return and will continue down the action shooter path, while the Revelations game will provide the old-school, slow paced, claustrophobic survival horror gameplay of the original Resi games (minus the clunky controls). I’m totally cool with that as long as they keep making games in the Revelations series.