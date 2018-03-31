Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Likeness Lawsuit Is Rejected By The New York Court of Appeals

03.31.18 2 Comments

Rockstar Games

A Little More Personal (Raw) recording artist Lindsay Lohan‘s been keeping busy in 2018 popping up in Lawyer.com ads, but a ruling from New York state’s highest court is taking a bit of luster away from those self-deprecating spots.

Reuters reports six judges of the New York Court of Appeals have upheld a lower court’s ruling rejecting Lohan’s claim that Take-Two Interactive Software abused her privacy rights in their popular title Grand Theft Auto V. Lohan first sued in 2014 over a character named “Lacey Jonas,” an actress/singer with a nasty problem with the paparazzi and a certain resemblance to the Georgia Rule actress. Lohan’s camp argued that Lacey also sounded similar to the Lindsay and sported a wardrobe similar to the IRL celeb’s clothing line.

Lohan’s legal team’s argument was ultimately rejected “because the artistic renderings are indistinct, satirical representations of the style, look, and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman that are not reasonably identifiable as plaintiff.”

LiLo isn’t the only person that’s had their GTA V likeness complaint smacked down by the New York Court of Appeals. Mob Wives star Karen Gravano took similar action regarding a character in the popular game only to have the court dismiss her claim.

If you’re in the market for a Lindsay Lohan approved video game, Lindsay Lohan’s The Price of Fame mobile game is still kicking around. Maybe the result of this GTA V legal dust-up will inspire an I Know Who Killed Me RPG to tumble out someday.

(Via Reuters)

