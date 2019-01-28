Madden 19 on YouTube

It’s finally Super Bowl week, and that means it’s time for some predictions. You may have already placed some prop bets on the game, but when it comes to actually winning, straight up, now’s the time to start calling your shot.

Madden has now done that as well, using one of the best football simulators on the planet to plug in the scenario that will play out on Sunday in Atlanta to see what will happen in Super Bowl 53. EA Sports put together a video giving us some stats and performances from the simulated game and, most importantly, the final score.

Madden 19 isn’t a flawless prediction machine, of course. And anyone who has simulated a game or week or even season with a video game knows that you can get some surprises. But a quick look at the numbers here actually gives this prediction some pretty solid footing.