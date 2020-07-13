Patrick Mahomes And Russell Wilson Top The ‘Madden NFL 21’ QB Ratings

In August, Madden NFL 21 will unveil their full list of player ratings for the latest edition of the game, but before that happens, they’re offering up some of the marquee player ratings, beginning with the top-10 quarterbacks in this year’s game.

Unsurprisingly, Patrick Mahomes leads the way as the first official member of the 99 Club, and he’s followed closely by Russell Wilson at a 97 and cover-athlete Lamar Jackson at a 94. After a year in which seven players cracked the 90 OVR mark a year ago, this season just five earn that designation, with Drew Brees (93) and Tom Brady (90) just being able to hold on to a 90.

1. Patrick Mahomes (99 OVR)

2. Russell Wilson (97 OVR)

3. Lamar Jackson (94 OVR)

4. Drew Brees (93 OVR)

5. Tom Brady (90 OVR)

6. Aaron Rodgers (89 OVR)

7. Matt Ryan (87 OVR)

8. Deshaun Watson (86 OVR)

T9. Dak Prescott (84 OVR)

T9. Carson Wentz (84 OVR)

Preseason Madden ratings always generate plenty of buzz and arguments, but now that ratings can change on the fly as players play above or below their expected level during the season, they really don’t mean all that much. Still, there will be plenty of discussion about who they got right and who they got wrong over the coming weeks as more positional rankings come out, but for any player upset with his rating, the chance to improve it is waiting for them on the field.