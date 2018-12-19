Getty Image

A new Xbox is on the horizon for Microsoft. Well, make that two new Xboxes. We already knew an Xbox was in the works with a codename “Scarlet,” but as it turns out Microsoft may be working on multiple Xbox consoles with different working titles.

Windows Central reported that Scarlet is the name of a program that’s developing two separate consoles: an “Anaconda” and a “Lockhart.” That would mean the Scarlet moniker is not a single gaming console, but a blanket term for the program creating the next generation of Xbox consoles.