Despite relatively little competition in the market, San Diego Studio’s MLB The Show franchise manages to push forward every year, delivering enough enhancements to sidestep any serious efforts to label it as little more than a roster update.

Uproxx got an advanced look at the game last week and we have a few thoughts on the things that the game does right, and the things that could make it better.

(Minimally) Improved Gameplay

Tweaks to the look and feel of the gameplay have resulted in a product that delivers a slightly bigger jolt of excitement when you pump a two-strike fastball past a hitter or go yard. These changes include texture and lighting enhancements to stadiums and uniforms which, make it easier to get immersed in the experience and player models that seem like they are smoother with more fluid movements.

The in-game action also feels as though it received an upgrade, with improved logic and ball trajectory. For a more casual player, however, these benefits may be more about the small hiccups that you don’t notice (as much) when playing a game than the improvements that you do pick up on.