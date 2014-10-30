New Trailer For The ‘Resident Evil’ HD Remaster Details The Game’s Improvements

A couple months ago Capcom announced they’re doing a HD Remaster of the excellent Gamecube remake of Resident Evil, but we really haven’t seen much of the game in action since then. Well that changes now, as we have a four-minute trailer for you that details some of the new additions and improvements to the game. The trailer’s in Japanese, but it’s fairly easy to follow – some of the new features touted are the game’s new aspect ratio, the ability to turn off tank controls, new costumes and special edition with a spiffy map of the mansion that I really hope comes to North America.

Check it out below…

I rarely re-buy games, but I’m actually pretty tempted in this case. I’ve been wanting to pull out the Resident Evil remake again for a while, but I think playing it on an HD TV would make me sad.

Via Gematsu