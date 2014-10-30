New Trailer For The ‘Resident Evil’ HD Remaster Details The Game’s Improvements

A couple months ago Capcom announced they’re doing a HD Remaster of the excellent Gamecube remake of Resident Evil, but we really haven’t seen much of the game in action since then. Well that changes now, as we have a four-minute trailer for you that details some of the new additions and improvements to the game. The trailer’s in Japanese, but it’s fairly easy to follow – some of the new features touted are the game’s new aspect ratio, the ability to turn off tank controls, new costumes and special edition with a spiffy map of the mansion that I really hope comes to North America.
I rarely re-buy games, but I’m actually pretty tempted in this case. I’ve been wanting to pull out the Resident Evil remake again for a while, but I think playing it on an HD TV would make me sad.
Via Gematsu
Remake Dino Crisis and I’m in.
I would love to replay this without the tank controls. The original on PS1 blew my mind back in the day.
Well I’m impressed that they redid the controls. I always thought that was a necessity because of the pre-rendered backgrounds. Also nice that they’re including those additional costumes. Bit of a bummer that the aspect ratio change is just being accomplished by cropping, but I guess the only alternatives would be stretching, which would be terrible, and adding onto the original art, which is probably way more work than they wanted to do, so this’ll have to suffice.