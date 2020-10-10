The San Francisco Shock Repeated As Overwatch League Champions

A number of narratives were at play entering Saturday morning’s Overwatch League Grand Finals. The San Francisco Shock, a team that is primed to be the league’s first dynasty, looked to repeat as champions despite major changes, like losing 2019 OWL MVP Jay “Sinatraa” Won to retirement midway through the year and a season that was suddenly shifted to being played exclusively online. The Shock entered the Grand Finals with a chance to be the first team to repeat in a league that feels exclusively designed to prevent that.

Across from them was the Seoul Dynasty, a franchise that, from the day it was created, was meant to live as their name suggests. Seoul was supposed to be the perennial favorite every year of Overwatch League. If South Korea is the epicenter of eSports, then the Dynasty sought out a position at the top of the sport. Despite these expectations, they had largely failed in the first two seasons of the league, missing the playoffs entirely in year one and coming in as the bottom seed in the second season. Making the Grand Final was what needed to happen for a franchise that expects greatness.

It’s safe to say that there was a lot on the line entering the contest, but only one team could come out on top. Unsurprisingly, it was the one that looked great almost all season long: the star-studded San Francisco Shock. They’re a team that took every single change and setback head-on and came out on the other side better for it. The Shock were deserving to win the championship, and here’s how they did it.

GAME 1

The Shock were arguably the best team on the control point during Grand Finals weekend and we saw some of that on display here. After going down early in round one, the Shock composed themselves and re-captured point on the way to a close 100 percent to 99 percent victory to take a 1-0 lead.

San Francisco showed its dominance in round two with an incredible display of overwhelming force. The Dynasty never took control of point, and the Shock rolled to a Game 1 victory.

GAME 2

Sometimes a game is won early. Other times, it’s won late. Game 2 was arguably decided entirely by Seoul’s first point performance in rounds one and two. In the first round, they almost immediately relented the point to San Francisco after the Shock steamrolled to point and immediately took a pick advantage with high ground. As is tradition on Kings Row, the Shock immediately rolled through point two on the way to the third and final point.

This is where we saw Seoul finally start to regain a little control and hold San Francisco for a few minutes, but the Shock rarely ever wasted time. Any pushes that ended were immediately restarted, and the overwhelming pressure by the Shock eventually led to a 3-0 lead entering round two. Seoul, on the other hand, did not get this same kind of luxury. They needed overtime to capture the first point and the Shock’s ability to never really stop pushing allowed for an incredible stall. All that time wasting left Seoul with little room for error.

The Dynasty did manage to get the payload within inches of capping third point and forcing a round three, but without the time bank on their side, the Shock managed to push them back and win Game 2.

Game 3

Thanks to having counter pick, the Dynasty chose to send Game 3 to Hanamura, a map where the Shock are 18-0 and haven’t lost since 2018. The gamble worked: The Seoul managed to sneak away with the first win against the Shock on Hanamura in two years. They played great, used much better positioning, and just simply out-played the Shock.