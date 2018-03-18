Overwatch League

Stage 1 of the inaugural season of the Overwatch League ended in the most dramatic fashion possible last month, and with Stage 2 off and running, the fledgling league is showing no signs of slowing down. There are sold out crowds for every match, celebrity fans, and of course all of the growing pains that come with starting an eSports league from the ground up.

Of course, it helps that gaming giant Blizzard is behind the League, which is also still very much riding the crest of Overwatch being a certified phenomenon. Still, OWL remains a test case, and the inaugural season is a sink-or-swim proposition to see if the idea is sustainable for the long term, and whether actually building arenas in all of the for-now-in-name-only host cities is financially viable.

One important thing the OWL has going for it is its complete willingness to continue to adjust its rules and methods of operation to strive for the best possible experience for fans and players alike. A bevy of changes were made at the beginning of Stage 2 … and we’re not just talking about the Shanghai Dragons finally signing OWL’s first female pro player.