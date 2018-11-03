Niantic

Pokemon Go has dealt with an existential crisis of sorts for some time: What’s the point of catching them all in the VR-enabled real world? The mobile version of Pokemon has been wildly successful, but for many who have not kept up after its initial burst of popularity, the question remained for many as the mobile game expanded into Johto, Hoenn and other regions of Pokemon: Just how much of a game is Pokemon Go in the first place?

Once the initial thrill of catching the pocket monsters of your youth faded, many looked critically at what the game was more than two years ago. There was no trading, no way to make friends, and not even a way to actually catch the initial 150 Pokemon. That’s all changed in the years since, as the game now supports a friend system and users can help each other raid gyms together and gift items from afar. Raid battles are a way for players to catch rare Pokemon, and the gym system is much more dynamic than it initially was.

There are also research challenges that give players incentive to open the game daily, and there’s huge incentive for walking and exploring regions to find new gyms and Pokestops. That desire to get you out and moving expanded again this week when Niantic revealed Adventure Snyc, which uses Android Fit and HealthKit to track steps, hatch eggs and give players rewards even if the Pokemon Go app wasn’t running while you walk. Niantic says getting players active is a huge reason they’re developing the feature, but it’s also smart, because even if someone skips playing for a few days, there will be rewards waiting for them if they activate Adventure Sync and go back to the game.