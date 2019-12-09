‘King Of Cards’ Is A Joyful, Multi-Faceted Step Forward For ‘Shovel Knight’

Advancements in technology have made video games better as a whole (duh), but not just in terms of polygon counts and fancy controllers: They have also allowed serious game-making (and game-releasing) to be an accessible art for just about anybody. This has made the past decade a golden age for indie games.

Titles like Stardew Valley, Celeste, Undertale, and Dead Cells can each present viable cases for why they might be the best indie titles of the decade. No matter which game comes out on top, though, one that is always in the conversation is Shovel Knight. Part of the reason for this is that Shovel Knight is a living document, and the game has greatly expanded since its initial 2014 release.

Yacht Club Games has taken an approach to the franchise that blends old and new practices of the video game industry. More campaigns have been released as additional downloadable content (DLC being a distinctly modern idea), but they’re really full-fledged sequels. More specifically, though, they’re sequels that are similar in nature to games like Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and the NES Mega Man sequels: The core game shares many elements with its predecessor, down to the game engines and basic mechanics, but with remixed elements that add enough newness and still honor what made the source material great.

When the original game is that awesome, there’s no need to reinvent the pixel art wheel. So, with its new campaigns, Shovel Knight instead takes its existing wheels and puts them on a new car. The latest, King Of Cards, is the most tricked-out Shovel Knight ride yet.

For the uninitiated, each campaign replaces the titular shoveled knight with a new playable character that previously existed in Shovel Knight’s journey as an NPC. These newly controllable characters move, attack, and otherwise interact with their environments in novel new ways, which necessitates changes to level design, narrative plot points, and other game elements.

Like those who came before him, King Knight is a delight to control. His movements and attacks are based on dashing and spinning, and while it might feel slightly limiting or alien at first, those fears melt away quickly — which is true with the previous new campaigns as well. Attacking an enemy or obstruction from the side is done easily enough with a simple dash. In order to do damage from up top, though, you have to first dash into a wall, which will be followed by King Knight riding up the wall and then spinning in the air, ready to attack anything below him.

It’s a mechanic that makes you think about the environment in new ways. Once you’ve attacked a baddie with a top-down spin, for example, you have to be careful that you don’t accidentally destroy the breakable floor beneath you, or otherwise do something that will send your Joy-Cons in a rage-induced flight across the room. As should be expected from Shovel Knight, however, the levels are designed well and in a way that teaches quick, intuitive lessons about playing as King Knight. Before you know it, you’ll be stringing together multiple attacks and expertly moving through levels (with your controller non-frustratingly in hand).