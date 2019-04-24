Moving Box Studios

Mortal Kombat might be the fighting game of the moment thanks to MK 11‘s release earlier this month, but Street Fighter got itself an amazing video for fans to salivate over as well.

Moving Box Studios — known for making a number of music videos in the past — is expanding into the video game movie business and released a two-minute short film set in the Street Fighter universe called Street Fighter: Genesis. The video serves as a trailer for a movie, and it certainly looks like Street Fighter movies have improved over the last two decades.

It’s a pretty exciting two minutes for fans of the series who have longed to see their favorite characters in action, and the casting looks extremely on point. Sage Northcutt is Ken and Ryu is played by Marc Canonizado.

The first Street Fighter hit consoles back in 1987, and subsequent games spawned a little-loved 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. This one looks a lot more lifelike, and to be a lot more about fighting than shooting guns.