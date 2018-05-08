Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thanos has been wrecking people across Fortnite‘s island for barely an afternoon in the new Infinity War crossover event, and he’s already getting nerfed. Players were getting so thoroughly destroyed by the Avengers-killer an overwhelming amount of player feedback sent Epic Games scrambling to dial back his health and power across the board. Here’s what Epic posted on Reddit:

We’ve just pushed a hotfix that will make the following changes to Thanos in the new Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup: Shield cap decreased from 300 to 200. Max Health increased from 700 to 800. Laser damage vs. players decreased from 15 to 12. We’re going to continue monitoring feedback.

Knowing that you can become a guy that’s so powerful he’s wiping out entire servers is pretty interesting, so here’s how you access the new crossover and play as the big, purple people-smasher:

Choose Infinity Gauntlet as your game mode.

A meteor will crash land in the safe zone, which you’ll be able to track audibly and visually.

Make the mad rush to the point of impact where you’ll see the Infinity Gauntlet waiting.

As soon as you nab the Infinity Gauntlet, you’ll fly into the air and become Thanos himself. You’ll be incredibly powerful, but you’ll also have a huge bullseye on your back. Everyone else wants the power of the gauntlet, and your location will be marked on the screen.

If you kill Thanos, the gauntlet will fall to the ground where it can be claimed by other players. Once it’s picked up, they become Thanos and inherit the six Infinity Stones. If the gauntlet isn’t claimed, it will crash via meteor at another random location.

Like all of Fortnite, be the last person standing and you win.