The ‘WWE 2K15’ Career Mode Sounds Like It Will Be Realistic To A Fault

Today 2K Games detailed the MyCareer mode for WWE 2K15, and it sounds like it’s going to be pretty comprehensive – perhaps a bit too comprehensive.
Your created character’s journey will start at the WWE Performance Center, where Bill DeMott will abuse, er, I mean train and inspire you. From there it’s on to NXT, where you’ll compete against other upcoming stars such as Rusev, Adrian Neville, Sami Zayn, Bo Dallas and Corey Graves. Next you’ll move up to the main roster, where your career will be at the mercy of Vickie Guerrero’s random whims. You’ll have to make alliances, enter into rivalries and manage your social media interactions and as you climb the ladder you’ll encounter branching paths and unlock new gear, attributes and moves.
So yeah, sounds pretty true to life! That said, I’m not sure how fun being screamed at by Bill DeMott, wrestling Corey Graves and managing your Twitter feed actually sounds. Also, I wonder what happens if your created character is a short guy with a beard? Will the game ever truly let you win? Or what if you make a skinny guy with Pepsi tattoos? When you beat career mode do you get a “You’ve unlocked career disillusionment! Do you want to quit? Yes or Yes?” message?
Oh, and here’s some new character art for some of the confirmed NXT guys including, sigh, Corey Graves…
No word on whether female characters get to have a MyCareer, although one big pro tip if it exists – don’t take the “Total Divas” branching path if you ever want to win the title.
Via CVG
Does it include Vince deciding to give you a stupid gimmick if you manage to get yourself too over on your own?
NOW DRESS AS A BUNNY DAMN IT!
I can assure you, all my created characters have stupid gimmicks right from the get go.
My favorite CAW is like a mix between Ric Flair, Edge, and Bork Lesnar…. Ya know, but black. I mean their pretty much all black but that’s more of vicarious thing more than anything else.
If it features Vince trying to convince you to call yourself Puke while yelling “HE’S GONNA PUKE! HE’S GONNA PUKE!” then I’m all in, though.
Is Graves even with the company anymore?
I think he retired due to injury.
he’s still around in backstage capacities and in good standing with the company, from what I’ve gotten.
Yeah, he’s got the Christian multiple concussions thing happening — unfortunately for Graves it happened before he got to do anything.
If it means I get to see him eat a spear like Finlay did, I’m all for it.
@Nate Birch “Fortunately for fans, it happened before he got to ruin anything.”
FTFY.
Also the Neville image is really disturbing looking.
He looks like a Goblin, or something out of the Leprechaun movies.
Skinny Billy Mays is in MyCareer?
A buddy of mine calls Zayn “Skinny Seth Rogen,” pretty accurate
both are pretty accurate*
Is your buddy Tyler Breeze?
Adrian Neville, as drawn by a drunk Rob Liefeld.
I think Adrian Neville just looks like that.
In my WWE Universe Adrian Neville has no feet, 1000 teeth and is covered with pouches.
On the flip side, Rosa Mendes is totally the real-world equivalent of a Rob Liefeld girl — skinny legs, improbable boobs and a face incapable of expressing emotions.
Rosa on the left, Neville on the right
[fc05.deviantart.net]
Outstanding.
If the twitter feed stuff is the same as it is in NBA 2K games it will just be a dumb thing with a bunch of fake tweets talking about you that you will never look at.
Until Arnett Moultrie challenges you to score 20 points, and then it becomes super real
[scores 50 points]
[Twitter feed is full of writers complaining about my lack of rebounds]
I know he’s not popular around these parts, but it’s so cool seeing Corey Graves in WWE video game form. I knew him when he was just a skinny 18 year old kid in Pittsburgh and it’s just awesome to see this.
So if its true to form, it ends with you getting devoured by Super Cena, right?
Mike Tyson Punch-Out style!!
I just hope they got rid of the outdated set-up where you are forced to split the roster between Raw and Smackdown
I’m pretty sure that’s dead.
Yea that should be scrapped with the one title, ya know. But actually I want to use as many titles as I want in WWE Universe
Raw and Smackdown have been split since 2012. Did the games seriously continue that after the extension ended?
No Tyler Breeze and Sasha Banks= no purchase.
I have a feeling the divas career mode is along the lines of;
“Will you do anything to land this gig?”
*click yes*
“Are you willing to come in late at night to do an oral interview with Kevin Dunn? He may get really anal with his questioning.”
*click yes*
“Congratulations! You are a WWE diva! “
I hate career modes where you start with the minimum attributes. It’s a game. I wanna f*ck sh*t up with reckless abandonment!!
Rising through the ranks of NXT does sound like a fun idea. However the NBA 2K’s My GM mode where you file expenses reports, balance the budget set the prices of the concessions and hire and fire the Game Ops department, seems like torture.
Adrian “T-Rex arms” Neville
It’s only a true career mode if the game’s programmed so that your character offs himself in a seedy motel room the day WWE 2K16 is released…
Will you get an option to say yes or no to a feud with Triple H if you get too over?
I hope no matter what you name your character, it changes when you join NXT.
you win this thread, sir.
It could be worse; your character could have a Tout account.
Do enough people seriously have the next-gen consoles to where they can get away with only putting this shit on them? As a person who buys 3 or 4 games a year, I can not be bothered (yet) to buy an XB1 but they are taking the only real attractive looking part of this game and not even putting on the 360.
What is my motivation for buying this game on the regular consoles? To play as Bray Wyatt? That’s worth $60?
Your motivation is “you don’t have to pay 400 bucks for a new console to play it”. Eventually the catering to people who don’t want to upgrade has to stop.
Corey fucking Graves? Why?
Other than that, this is the most interesting a WWE game has sounded in a while.
It’s only completely accurate if your character is eventually fed to Cena and becomes less and less relevant after that.
Cool! Now I can put Zayn and Neville in a tag team match against CAWS Sub Zero and Scorpion on WWE 2K15.
Sounds like WWE 2k15’s career mode will be just as mind-numbingly tedious and Twitter-obsessed as NBA 2k15
I’m still waiting for open world WWE where you have to travel to each city and can walk around the city and buy bagels and shit.
Finding increasingly ridiculous hiding places as Dean Ambrose before the show and then just sitting in them eating ribs and reading comics for hours on end while you wait for Seth to pass by or his music to hit.
Hell yes this sounds AWESOME!
I hope Mojo is the test dummy in training mode.
I’m down. Hope they kept and improved universe mode. And that the career CAW’s stats can be altered in universe mode. I really still want that stat adjustment tool they always sell for a buck or two. Nerf fucking Cena and boost killer wrestles like Harper, Cesaro, Zayn, etc.
The only winning move is not to play.
Can’t wait to play Corey Graves in the Hooters Waitress Dating Sim Mode.