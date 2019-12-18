The Up Your Gifting Game series is brought to you by Boost Mobile.

There have never been more options when it comes to video games. But with all those options comes the paradox of choice. Just like with streaming services and prestige television, when it comes to gaming it can be hard to know what to pick and where to start when it comes to spending your money and your time. And when you’re buying for someone else, you want to stick the landing.

With the embarrassment of riches that is modern gaming, finding the best of the best requires help. Which games from big publishers are worth buying and will keep you hooked this holiday season? What indie title is worth the hype? And in a landscape rife with accessories destined to sit in a drawer, which dongle is actually useful?

We’ve got you covered with some of our favorite titles, accessories and other gaming-related gifts this holiday season. Gifts sure to satisfy your biggest gamers of all ages without leaving you broke.

Untitled Goose Game



Price: $20

Untitled Goose Game was teased earlier in 2019 and, upon a September release, immediately became a viral darling. And for good reason. It’s a hilarious indie title from Australian developer House House, which used Debussy piano bits to create a minimalist soundtrack that adds to the game’s charm. Untitled Goose Game is far from an epic take, but it’s an extremely funny one that’s perfect for a weekend where you need to be a terrible, terrible goose.

8bitdo Controllers

Price: $20-25

If you have a console, there’s an 8bitdo controller you can connect to it via Bluetooth. These work great, especially if you want to play retro games on your Switch or PC. From replicas of retro designs, color and all, to modern versions that will match your favorite Switch controller, there’s a lot to like at a great price here.

Super Mario Maker 2



Price: $60

Super Mario Maker was less a game and more a tool to create something that’s usually offered in a game, and the 2019 sequel to the original has even more to offer on that end. The story mode is a taste of what’s possible with the game’s level creation tools, which span some original Super Mario territory and extend into what the game looks like on the Wii U.