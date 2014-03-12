Comics Of Note, March 12th

First up, here’s a gorgeous piece of art from Afterlife With Archie that will be on the next Overstreet Guide:
Thanks to the Archie team for passing that on. And now, comics!
Avengers Undercover #1
Dennis Hopeless and Kev Walker follow up Avengers Arena with the survivors. None of whom, as you may have guessed, are adapting terribly well to life after killing their friends. The ongoing theme here is the callousness of celebrity and the distance a TV screen puts between us and the people going through the actual events, and Hopeless pays it off well. Walker’s solid art helps. Overall, it’s a pretty interesting book and worthy of future attention.
Captain Marvel #1
Kelly Sue DeConnick and David Lopez pick up Carol Danvers, galactic explorer. This issue is mostly setting up the larger plot, namely Danvers going into space, but Lopez’ art is attractive, and DeConnick works in a lot of small character moments, whether it’s Carol chatting with Kit or working out how she feels with Rhodey. Worth a read, especially for Danvers fans.
Secret Avengers #1
S.H.I.E.L.D. putting MODOK on a team is pretty much the perfect jumping-off point for Ales Kot and Michael Walsh. Kot, bless him, is a master of the smart-ass caption, something he puts to full use here as he manages to ramp up the stakes in both absurdity and plot. Also, the ante is upped on the Hawkblock, which is always a good thing. It’s a frantic, funny book and definitely worth a read. Highly recommended.
Monster And Madman #1
Steve Niles and Damien Worm attempt to cross over Frankenstein and Jack The Ripper. Niles actually doesn’t do a bad job with Frankenstein, as a character, but Worm spends a little too much time trying to Ben Templesmith and not quite succeeding. The muddy, dark color palette doesn’t help matters and in fact can make the book difficult to read. Still, an interesting idea, and a restrained script from Niles; worth picking up if you’re a fan.
The Crow: Pestilence #1
Frank Bill and Drew Moss deliver a story about a pro boxer coming back from the dead that is, to be honest, not the finest moment in this franchise. The writing is clunky and florid in equal measure; it’s the kind of book where the villains are all named [Adjective] Dog, and the dialogue is written as if the characters have English as a second language. Which, to be fair, some of them do, but the effect doesn’t work: Why would Mexicans living in Mexico not speak Spanish with each other? Moss’s art also doesn’t seem suited to the book; his art can be loose, but also elaborate, but the book is too bright to really generate the proper mood. Especially after The Crow: Curare, which had the masterstroke of the Crow bringing back somebody other than an action hero, this is something of a disappointment.
The Returning #1
Jason Starr and Andrea Mutti begin a book about “changers”, people who return from near-death experiences… and begin committing crimes. So, zombies, but sort of not. But while Starr’s characters are a bit stock at first, with the shy teenage girl and the jerk-ass jock, the book begins to get a little more interesting right when it drops a pretty nasty cliffhanger. I’m on the fence about this one, but it’s worth a read if you want something a bit off the beaten path.
Magnus: Robot Fighter #1
Fred Van Lente is usually notable for his lighthearted take on superheroics. Yeah. Not here. His reboot of a series better known for its art than its writing launches turns the Magnus “mythos”, such as it is, into something genuinely unnerving. The Gold Key reboots have all been interesting, but this one especially stands out. Cory Smith’s art is solid, albeit the coloring gives the game away a little early. Either way, this book is an unexpectedly good relaunch of a goofy cult property. Highly recommended.
Stray Bullets: Killers #1
David Lapham’s noir series returns with a new spin-off, and the decade-overdue issue #41. #41 polishes off an arc, so for those who want to get on this series, Lapham launched this. If you’ve never read an issue, this is one worth picking up: Lapham’s tight, clean art and economical storytelling makes this coming-of-age noir simultaneously absorbing and heartbreaking. It’s mature in a sense that most noir comics often aren’t, in that they deal with their characters sensitively and smartly, even when they’re bastards. A great read, and highly recommended.
Revolutionary War: Motormouth
Marvel’s tour through its British heroes arrives on Motormouth… who’s a single mom with two kids, living in a crappy council flat. To say this direction is… unexpected of Glenn Dakin is an understatement, but why he made that choice is cleverly shown throughout the book. This is a smart, well-done one-shot and worth picking up even if you don’t care about Marvel’s stiff upper Brits.
Beasts Of Burden: Hunters And Gatherers
Evan Dorkin and Jill Thompson are back with the dogs and cats of Burden Hill, investigating yet another crime. Yes, there’s a bit of a trend of dog books on the stands lately, but Dorkin and Thompson have been working on this series for a while, and they’re willing to be gory where it matters and cute when its funny. This is largely a breather issue, filling in some continuity gaps, but it’s still a great read. Pick up a collection and start from the beginning, and read this along the way; it’s a treat.
Nosferatu Wars
Steve Niles and Menton3 deliver, well, you can guess from the title. This book collects the strip from Dark Horse Presents and honestly, it’s a bit disjointed, with the strip taking a turn for the ridiculous towards the end and with not so much a cliffhanger but an annoying unresolved opening and ending. But Menton3’s art is pretty to look at, at least; a mix of sharp lines and watercolor that makes for a distinctive and detailed style. This is generally the prelude to a miniseries, and we hope that’s a bit more well thought-out.
The X-Files: Conspiracy: The Crow
Denton Tipton and Vic Malhotra cross over the bleak vengeance-obsessed comics and, uh, the goofy nerds from The X-Files. As you may have guessed, it’s not really the best fit, although Tipton tries his hardest and Malhotra’s art is surprisingly effective in places. The main problem is that it’s a fairly forced and rushed story that has to cram a lot in, and the creative team doesn’t have time to play with all the ideas in the story. OK for fans, but not really worth picking up for those not following this crossover.
First off, ASTROOOO CITAAAAYYYYY
Cool, another Legends of the Dark Knight super duper spectacular. I was digging that book, I like a good out-of-continuity Batman story.
Any week an Astro book hits is a damn good week. :-)
Stray Bullets 41 & Killers #1
Uber #10
Star Wars #15 & The Star Wars#6
Batman #29
The Returning
Astro City#10
Black Widow #4
Red Team #7
Beasts of Burden (Thanks Dan)
Mercenary Sea #2
Jupiters Legacy from last week
I need to go back and read Red Team 6 and I also don’t remember wtf is going on on Jupiters Legacy.
Looking forward to the return of Stray Bullets! I still have the originals from back in the day.
I just got into it. When the digital rereleases arrived I figured now was the time.
Wow. Lots of reboots. And they all sound kind of interesting. The previous Captain Marvel run kind of bored me. I saw what they were going for, but discontinued after hanging on for most of a year. Secret Avengers was another that didn’t work for me. So now I’ve got those to back in the mix. In Swanson fashion I’ll pretty much take all the Avengers and Xmen you have. Constantine. Man, I’m stacking up stuff. Might be time to drop things that have more than 2 issues backlogged.
Yeah, I’m in something of the same boat. I’ve got a lot of subs for work, but the personal subs are piling up.
Count me as well and due to life/laziness/television. I just got around to reading She-Hulk #1 today and still have to read #2, the last 2 issues of WatXM series 1, and a month’s worth of Valiant + this week’s books. And the digital backlog is another beast, as I regularly read Injustice & Scribblenauts but still have hundreds of issues of various comics to read. Which was increased by Comixology’s SXSW free comics promotions and their “$10 for 100” sale on Comixology Submit books.
Dan, I appreciate and envy you the most for reading all these comics every week. Thanks always for this write up. I don’t get to read as many comics as I want due to poverty, but I do buy Invincible every month, though I’d never know if I could plan a trip to the comic store without your updates since that book it constantly delayed (because Walking Dead bleeds money).
Thanks.
No problem! It’s a good thing to do, I know there are people on the site into (or who want to get into) comics, but don’t have a good central review hub, so that’s what I try to be.
Avengers Undercover, X-force, Superior Spider-Man, JL3K, Mega Man (interested in how they did X), Avengers AI, Superior Foes, Hawkeye, Unity, & Bloodshot this week, Astro City somehow wasn’t in my pull this week and I forgot to ask what happened to it until after I came home. Also, I might be picking up Magnus over on Comixology and subscribe to it, joining Injustice and Scribblenauts as books I get from the service regularly right now.
Injustice just keeps surprising me.
Ghost #2,
FBP Federal Bureau Of Physics #8,
East Of West #10,
Manifest Destiny #5,
Black Widow #4,
Superior Foes Of Spider-Man #9
X-Force #2
Walking Dead #123,
Batman #29
X-men LEgacy #300
Captain Marvel #1
Man, I am way behind on Black Widow. I loved the first issue but I’ve just had too many books to catch up on.
Honestly, the whole slate of the All New Marvel Now has been fantastic. (With the possible exception of Wolverine)
I’m loving hte Punisher, Black Widow, The Invaders and Avengers World.
I liked those so much I had to ditch out on Wolverine and X-Factor