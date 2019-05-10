The Best New Hip-Hop To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. There were a slew of dope releases this week, anchored by several collaborations. Old friends Mary J. Blige and Nas linked up for the resilient “Thriving,” while newcomers Young Nudy and Megan Thee Stallion talk tough on “Shotta.” ASAP Mob generals ASAP Rocky and Ferg also collaborated for “Pups,” while a gang of rappers including Gucci, Offset, and 21 Savage jumped on DJ Snake’s “Enzo.” Open Mike Eagle also needed “extra consent” from Lizzo on the latest release from his Comedy Central sketch show.

Mustard Feat. Quavo, 21 Savage, YG, Meek Mill

Mustard put together a slew of the rap game elite on “100 Bands,” an ode to the almighty dollar. Quavo, 21, YG and Meek all have their fair share of songs together, but it’s the first time that they brought their star power together. Mustard’s quaking, mysterious soundscape is a club-ready canvas for the quartet to talk money. This one is likely to get plenty of run come Memorial Day Weekend.

Russ, “Civil War”

Despite the title, “Civil War” isn’t referring to a polarizing statement the outspoken Russ tweeted out. In fact, the breezy video he released for the uptempo track radiates good vibes on the heels of “All I Want” with Davido.

Mozzy Feat. Lil Poppa, “Winning”

Mozzy recently announced that he’s gearing up to release an album called Internal Affairs. He gave us a preview of what to expect on “Winning,” a defiant collaboration with Lil Poppa where the two lift a middle finger to the haters mad at their success.

IDK’s “LA Leakers Freestyle”

IDK’s skills were on full display during his recent LA Leaker freestyle. The PG County, Maryland rapper went in over the in-demand “Thotiana” beat, with clever lines like “love three stripes but I’m always where the check be.” Bars like that show why he’s bringing a new balance to the DMV scene.

Tory Lanez, “What Happened To The Kids”

On “What Happened To The Kids,” Tory Lanez decided to take stock of the world we’re in today, where it’s “a bunch of f*cked up sh*t that happened where we live.” His gift for introspection is on full display, as he notes, “I sense Jehovah in me every time my soul is empty.”

Smokepurrp, “Walk On Water”

Leave it up to a beacon of debauchery like Smokepurrp to reference one of Jesus’ most well-known exploits with the title of his most recent single. But Smokepurrp is most definitely not taking a holy turn with lines like “suck on your b*tch t*tty like I’m a toddler” over a manic B. Hunna production.

Denzel Curry, “Ricky”

Anyone who’s seen a video from the late combat fighter Kimbo Slice’s come up should know that Florida has a history of organized backyard fights. Denzel Curry decided to pay homage to the brutish culture on “Ricky,” which is named after his father. The video for “Ricky” also features fighter Dada 5000.

Pell, “Too Much Of A Good Thing”

Pell recently announced that his new album Gravity is on the way. He also dropped a follow up to “B*tch Ass” with his new single “Too Much Of A Good Thing.” The melodic single shows him riding a guitar-driven production, letting his love interest know that there’s “nothin’ more attractive then your body on that matress while we glidin’.”

Pvrx Feat. Dave East, “Is U Down”

Pvrx is one of Toronto’s dopest upcoming rappers. He recently linked up with Dave East on Is “U Down,” a track where the two MCs let the women in their life know that they’re headed to the top — and they want them to come with them.

Method Man Feat. Noreage, Joe Young, Mall G, & Jessica Lee Lamberti, “Drunk Tunes”

A pair of hip-hop legends unite on “Drunk Tunes,” a fun ode to a long night of partying from Method Man’s Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium album.

YBN Almighty Jay, “In Love With A Dream”

YBN is happy with his current girlfriend Dream Doll, but he reflects on the pain of a fracturing relationship on “In Love With A Dream,” a lovelorn single from his upcoming album loftily titled Legend.

Wifisfuneral, “Run”

Wifisfuneral is one of the chief purveyors of the short, streaming-era-friendly single. “Run” is the former XXL Freshman’s most recent effort, where he introspectively muses, “I was dodgin all my problems, dippin’ intersections” over a slinky synth melody.