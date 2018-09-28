All The Best R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released music every week. So R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

This week, Arin Ray released a video for “Old School” off his debut album Platinum Fire. Burgeoning singer Symphani Soto also unleashed a cinematic visual for her new single “Yours” off her debut project I Am and Jacquees dropped a music video for fan favorite cut “London” off his first studio album 4275.

Arin Ray — “Old School”

Arin Ray is easily one of R&B’s rising stars. His debut project Platinum Fire came out at the top of the year with fourteen solid tracks and among them lies the nostalgic cut “Old School” and its recently released video, directed by Lauren Dunn. The video for the song is a summer fun-filled montage of friends hanging out on a California beach, having a good time at an arcade and cruising down the highway in a Jeep. The video certainly complements the sunny vibe “Old School” has to offer. Arin is slated to embark on his Platinum Fire Tour Part 1 today (Sept. 28).

Symphani Soto — “Yours”

Symphani Soto is a YouTube star and now she’s on a journey to become known as a full-fledged artist with her latest single “Yours” off her debut EP I Am. With the help of Grammy-nominated producer Bizness Boi, Symphani carries her voice with passion over his vibrant production for “Yours.” Her cinematic video puts the lyrics to “Yours” in action as she sings to the object of her affection.