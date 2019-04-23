Getty Image

Destiny’s Child was one of the most successful girl groups of its era, thanks to multiple No. 1 singles and albums like the chart-topping Survivor. The story of their rise is a good one, and one that Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, plans on telling in Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical.

Knowles announced that he is working on the show with producer Je’Caryous Johnson, whose relevant past work includes Redemption Of A Dogg, a biographical musical based on Snoop Dogg’s life. Knowles shared a press release, and in it, he said, “I want to pull back the curtain. I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.” The release goes on to describe the show:

“Told from [Knowles’] perspective, Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will start its roller coaster tale at the point of humble beginnings and travel through a captivating storyline addressing the layers of evolution – good and bad – that Knowles faced during his pioneering climb into the music industry. Ultimately, the story shares the message that building a dream takes sacrifice, even at the cost of everything and everyone you love. […] Featuring a masterful mix of music, dance and beautiful imagery, Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical promises complete transparency in dissecting the man who developed and navigated the careers of an iconic girl group as well as the legacy of one of music’s biggest superstars.”

The show is aiming to have a Houston premiere in 2020, and will then head to Broadway, London’s West End, and a world tour “eventually.” Learn more about Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical here.