When Boogie‘s debut album on Shady Records, Everything’s For Sale, released earlier this year, the song that drew the most attention was the Compton rapper’s collaboration with his label boss Eminem, “Rainy Days.” Naturally, the pair has smartly followed up, capitalizing on all the buzz by releasing the “Rainy Days” video, which premiered on Youtube just moments ago. You can check it out above.

Part of the appeal of “Rainy Days” for many fans was receiving a new Eminem verse just months after the release of his whirlwind surprise album, Kamikaze. However, for others, the appeal was in joining the chorus of online jokesters mocking that verse for its bizarre opening lines and general odd fit with the mostly laid-back vibes of Boogie’s new album. While Boogie and Eminem do seem to have great working chemistry, Em’s aggression sticks out like a sore thumb.

And although Everything’s For Sale was Boogie’s debut on Shady, he’d spent years cultivating his career, earning a reputation as a sharp, witty lyricist himself, who holds his own not only through a dagger-like delivery but also with heartfelt and sincere songwriting. Elsewhere on the album, Dreamville rapper JID stands out as a more complementary fit on “Soho.”

Boogie, meanwhile, will take his show on the road this spring with the Everything’s For Sale tour featuring KB Devaughn kicking off April 25 in Chicago.