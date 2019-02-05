Boogie Will Go On His First-Ever Headlining Tour With ‘Everything’s For Sale’ This Spring

Hip-Hop Editor
02.05.19

Getty Image

Shady Records-signed Compton rapper Boogie is going on his first ever headlining tour this spring. Titled the Everything’s For Sale Tour after his debut album of the same name that released last month, the tour will kick off in Chicago at the end of April and continue through mid-May, concluding in San Francisco at Slim’s. You can check out the full list of dates below and buy tickets starting this Friday here.

The tour poster might be an all-timer as well. Modeled after a post on Craigslist, it highlights Boogie’s empty bank account mentality. When the chips are down, someone on the infamous personals site is always willing to buy — and there’s a customer for nearly everything. Boogie is also bringing supporting act KB DeVaughn from Inglewood, CA on the tour after shouting him out in an interview with Uproxx late last year. You can check out the new video for the young rapper’s single “Saturday” below.

Boogie’s album, which contained the singles “Silent Ride” and the JID-assisted “Soho” in addition to the much-derided Eminem feature “Rainy Days,” was his first major label effort after years of building his profile with well-received mixtapes like Thirst 48, The Reach, and Thirst 48 Part II.

Everything’s For Sale is out now via Shady Records.

