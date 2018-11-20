Watch Compton Rapper Boogie Talk About His Shady Records Debut And Perform At The RX

Editorial Director, Music
11.20.18

If there’s one thing Compton is known for producing plenty of, it’s hip-hop legends. The latest upstart to begin vying for the rap throne is Boogie, a west coast rapper to the core who broke out in a big way during his Thirst 48 mixtape series — particularly Thirst 48 Pt. 2. After releasing the second installment in the series, which focuses on deep disappointments in love and how social media impacts those relationships, in fall of 2016, Boogie announced that he was signing to Eminem’s Shady Records a year later.

Since 2017 he’s been slowly grinding away on his debut for Shady Records, which he discussed with Uproxx recently at our private showcase, The RX, where Boogie was also the headlining performer. “It was big, it was huge for me, but I never settle and I’m always never happy,” Boogie explained of signing with Eminem. “That’s a big problem, I need to take time to recognize how far I came but I just haven’t.”

Even if Boogie himself hasn’t realized how far he’s already come, the rest of the world has — people turned out in droves to see him perform at the Resident last month, and his Thirst 48 Pt. 2 tracks like “No Way,” included in the above video, still ring off. Look for much more from Boogie and Shady Records in 2019 and beyond, and check out our interview with him up top.

